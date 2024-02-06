Doctors crisis: About 100 Cuban doctors working in SA

This is despite there being more than 1 000 qualified local doctors in the country who are unemployed.

As the country battles with a shortage of doctors and over a thousand medical graduates sit unemployed, Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla said there were about 100 Cuban doctors working in the country.

Speaking to 702 on Tuesday, Phaahla confirmed that Cuban doctors were working across the country in the public health system.

“They are recruited on a particular skill … All of them will be in rural areas where they are unable to attract people with a particular special training.”

When challenged on whether these positions could be better filled by unemployed South African doctors, Phaahla said they were in rural areas providing specialist services.

Phaahla alluded to local medical professionals not keen to working in such environments.

“They have been advertising those particular specialities over a period of time and have not been able to attract local doctors to come.”

No crisis

While the health minister would not be drawn to calling it a crisis, he admitted that the current high unemployment rate among doctors was “not the best of situations”.

Phaahla attributed the high number of unemployed doctors who have successfully completed the statutory community service program to budgetary constraints and an excess of medical graduates in the field.

Phaahla said while some doctors prefer to leave the country for greener pastures outside the country others who go into private practice can work with the government and be able to provide services beyond only those who have sufficient income.

“I am not saying that people should necessarily go into private practice, I am saying its an option. You do your studies, internship, community service. [But] beyond that, [as] public service we appreciate the many who want to stay in public service…” Phaala said, with the host of the show alleging that its basically thank you but no thank you.

However, the minister failed provide a cost of setting a private medical practice and where they would get the money to do so.

