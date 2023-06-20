By Eric Naki
News

Cyril hits all the right notes

During his discussion with Putin, Ramaphosa repeatedly used the word “war” and asked for both countries to respect territorial sovereignty.

Cyril - Putin
In this file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka on 28 June 2019. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko / POOL / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa displayed an unwavering statesmanship when he stood up to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin, telling him that his country’s invasion of Ukraine is actually “war”, a word Russia has studiously avoided. Experts say his forthright manner with Putin showed the international community that South Africa was truly nonaligned and, while the peace mission itself may not succeed, South Africa would benefit from an improved international image. In what many saw as balancing his tough “don’t bully us” stance towards the United States on the same war, Ramaphosa’s uncompromising approach during his meeting with Putin at St Petersburg shocked...

