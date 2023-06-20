Daily news update: Peace mission, Gwamanda vs DA and Malema on Zuma, Magashule

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Overprotected? How much Ramaphosa’s Ukraine-Russia ‘security blankie’ cost SA

This past weekend’s African Peace Mission, spearheaded by President Cyril Ramaphosa, has drawn crisp criticism from far and wide for its multiple fiascos.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, both outright rejected the 10-point peace plan put on the table, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya made global headlines for denying the Kyiv air raid…and then there was the curious case of the president’s glaring security overkill.

READ MORE: Overprotected? How much Ramaphosa’s Ukraine-Russia ‘security blankie’ cost SA

FSCA confirms investigation into Kabelo Gwamanda, iThemba Lama Afrika

Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda at Braamfontein Council Chambers on 5 May 2023. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has confirmed the investigation into iThemba Lama Afrika and City of Joburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda.

“This confirmation follows increased media interest in the matter. The investigation is currently ongoing, and as such no further details can be shared at this time. The FSCA emphasises that the existence of an investigation should not be construed as a statement or indication that any person has indeed contravened a financial sector law,” said the FSCA in a statement on Monday.

READ MORE: FSCA confirms investigation into Kabelo Gwamanda, iThemba Lama Afrika

‘No permanent enemies in politics’ – Malema on Zuma, Magashule

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says former president Jacob Zuma and ex-African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule have never been his enemies.

Speaking at the EFF’s June 16 rally at the Alpine Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Malema noted that there was “noise” around his statements on Magashule and Zuma.

READ MORE: ‘No permanent enemies in politics’ – Malema on Zuma, Magashule

ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud, corruption trial set to begin

Bongani Bongo, ANC MP and former state security minister. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lindile Mbontsi

African National Congress (ANC) MP and former state security minister, Bongani Bongo, and his co-accused are set to stand trial for fraud and corruption in the Nelspruit Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

Bongo and 11 other people, including four companies, are facing 69 charges related to fraud, theft, corruption and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) in connection with a R74 million land deal by the Mpumalanga Department of Human Settlements (DoHS) in 2011.

READ MORE: ANC MP Bongani Bongo’s fraud, corruption trial set to begin

Rand Water postpones planned two-day shutdown

Picture – iStock

Residents of Johannesburg can rest easy this week, as Rand Water has postponed planned maintenance that would have resulted in a two-day water outage.

Last week, Johannesburg Water announced that a planned shutdown of water supply would take place from 7pm on Tuesday, 20 June, until 3pm on Thursday, 22 June.

READ MORE: Rand Water postpones planned two-day shutdown

Babes Wodumo’s touching message to Sponge on his birthday

Gqom queen Babes Wodumo penned a lengthy touching message dedicated to her son as he celebrated his second birthday this past weekend.

She said it took her time to write something for her son as she had mixed emotions on the day.

READ MORE: Babes Wodumo’s touching message to Sponge on his birthday

Currie Cup final: Cheetahs want to make up for 2022 defeat against Pumas

Cheetahs players celebrate a try to Evardi Boshoff during their Currie Cup semi-final win over the Bulls on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs are keen to settle the score against the Pumas when they host the defending champions in the 2023 Currie Cup final at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday afternoon (kick-off 4pm).

The Bloemfontein side were stunned at home in a high scoring semi-final last year by the Pumas, as they went on to lift their inaugural title and the Cheetahs will be eager to make amends for that loss in front of their home fans this coming weekend.

READ MORE: Currie Cup final: Cheetahs want to make up for 2022 defeat against Pumas