‘I’m SA’s only president, whether you like it or not’ – Ramaphosa won’t disclose contents of Lady R shipment

Ramaphosa says the contents of the shipment on the Lady R vessel will never be publicised as a matter of national security.

The Freedom Front Plus’ Franszouis Du Toit has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of hiding behind the National Conventional Arms Control Act to avoid taking South Africans into his confidence about what transpired at the Simon’s Town Naval Base in December 2022.

Lady R came into the spotlight in May after US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety “bet on his life” on the “fact” that South Africa had supplied ammunition to Russia in December.

The ambassador claimed that the Russian vessel Lady R docked at the Simon’s Town naval base and received the weapons from the South African government.

The government denied the claims and established an independent panel led by retired Judge Phineas Mojapelo to investigate the allegations.

The panel found no evidence to suggest South Africa had loaded weapons onto Lady R for export to Russia, nor did it find criminal conduct by any persons involved in the docking or offloading of the ship.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why

It also found that all relevant permits for the importation of equipment delivered by the ship had been properly obtained.

Lady R report ‘irrational and false’

However, the Democratic Alliance’s Rikus Badenhorst, still not convinced about the report’s findings, asked Ramaphosa on Thursday if he had deliberately misled the nation concerning the “highly irregular” handling of ammunition as controlled items and whether he was misled by the “irrational and false” findings.

ALSO READ: Arms to Russia unlikely, as information not verifiable

“The independent panel that I appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the docking of the Lady R vessel in Simon’s Town in December 2022 was led by a respected, reputable retired judge and two prominent, respected legal minds. The extent of the work undertaken and the information that the panel sought, obtained and analysed gives me full confidence in the content of their report,” said Ramaphosa.

“By the way, as they commenced their work, they asked anyone with information to come forward and present whatever information they could have had. They received information and interviewed several people who had submitted information. I have no reason whatsoever to believe the findings of the panel were irrational. In fact, I believe the findings of the panel were completely rational. As I went through the report, I could find no irrationality.

“The panel made no [mention of] funding or involvement by clandestine parties or illegal transactions, and no evidence has been presented to contradict the panel’s findings.”

The president further said he could not disclose the shipment’s contents on the Lady R vessel to not compromise the work or the safety of the country’s security forces.

“I have no intention of compromising this under any circumstances,” he said.

ALSO READ: US ambassador admitted he ‘crossed the line’ and ‘apologised unreservedly’ – Dirco

Ramaphosa ‘hiding’

In his follow-up question, Du Toit asked Ramaphosa how he expected South Africans and the world to believe that the report was truthful when “there was no transparency in this whole debacle”.

“It seems as if the president is hiding behind the act by not revealing the information that the country wants to know. What happened there? What came in and what was sent out?” he asked.

ALSO READ: US ‘getting over-excited’ over accusation that SA supplied arms to Russia

Du Toit was also troubled with Ramaphosa being the one who appointed the panel, an issue the president said there was nothing he could do about since he’s the only president of the country.

“You may well want to say this could have been appointed by someone else; there is no one else who would appoint this inquiry. I am the president, and I appointed them, so you cannot run away from that. Whether you like it or not, that is the reality.”

The president said Du Toit had no choice but to accept the contents of the shipment on the Lady R vessel would never be publicised as a matter of national security.

ALSO READ: Presidency slams talks of sanctions against SA as ‘reckless and alarmist’

“The issues that have to do with national security contained in the report, I have decided to keep away from public scrutiny because they deal with national security. That has to do with the equipment that is used by our security forces, who risk their lives to defend this country. I’m not about to reveal the things they use to defend the people of South Africa, so they become vulnerable. That I will not do, so take it or leave it; that’s what the reality is.”