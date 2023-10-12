Hamas-Israel conflict another example of SA government’s stupid foreign policy

Dear Mr President. I know you won’t, for numerous reasons, read this letter but I have some comments and questions I would like to put to you. Whereas these may seem like trifling issues, I am sure South Africans would like to get a response from you especially concerning our foreign policy and the apparent directionless path it is following. It is a well-known your administration supports and even encourages revolutions aided and abetted by pariah states. ALSO READ: ‘SA government has let down our people’: South African Jewish Board of Deputies criticises lack of embassy in Israel After all,…

Dear Mr President. I know you won’t, for numerous reasons, read this letter but I have some comments and questions I would like to put to you.

Whereas these may seem like trifling issues, I am sure South Africans would like to get a response from you especially concerning our foreign policy and the apparent directionless path it is following.

It is a well-known your administration supports and even encourages revolutions aided and abetted by pariah states.

After all, your government has expressed its full support to countries such as Russia, Iran, and Palestine/Gaza, and to groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, Islamic State and others. In fact, your government welcomes them here.

So, allow me to begin by asking: when the Soviet Union disintegrated and the Berlin Wall collapsed, why did people from the Soviet sector flood into the West and not vice versa? It was obvious those who had lived under the iron shackles of communism couldn’t wait to get out. So why does the your government cling to a dead ideology that failed its people?

Do your ministers truly believe they know how to make communism and socialism work in South Africa? For years, your government has tried to convince South Africans to support the disastrous foreign policy. And they’re suffering the consequences.

Your government opened our country to criminals and warlords with no thought of the results of such poor decisions. As nontax paying, noncitizens, they seem to have more influence than ordinary, suffering South Africans. Yet your government “stands in solidarity” with these scumbags.

Your government has been advocating a neutral stance in conflicts and wars, yet we actually support the perpetrators. The silent cheering and encouragement of Russia when it invaded Ukraine is in stark contract with our so-called policy of neutrality. This was based on the ruling party’s belief that only Russia supported it in its war against apartheid.

What about Ukraine? Many of your so-called military veterans trained there. After all, Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union – or is it better to sacrifice one ally in favour of another who has deeper pockets? This merely proves the hypocrisy of your government.

Despite your continued attacks on Israel, and taking the view they’re the enemy, the Jewish people have been some of SAs greatest investors. By all means disagree with their policies but perhaps you ought to get our own broken house in order before casting stones elsewhere.

Besides, what have the Palestinians ever invested here? Why hasn’t a single Arab country offered to give them land and allow them to forge their own future?

The recent Hamas assault into Israel is just another example of your government’s foreign policy stupidity. The video of our international affairs and cooperation minister expressing solidarity with all Palestinians shows her naivety.

Not all Palestinians support the attack on Israel. She was instead expressing the government’s solidarity with Hamas. Your government, therefore, views the killing of young and old civilians and tourists as a good thing.

As Hamas is supported by Iran, and Iran stands alongside Russia in its war, your government has made it known it supports these hostile and murderous actions to the hilt. After all, as long as the victims are of pale complexion, your government supports these violent actions.

Given your government’s love for these revolutions and wars, why not send the SA National Defence Force to show real solidarity with Hamas and Russia? Or why not send a peacekeeping force? Or are you planning another disastrous peace trip to further embarrass the citizens of our country?

Sincerely, Isaac Mashaba.

-Mashaba is a political analyst