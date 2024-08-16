60 000 rape dockets closed: DNA links man to 12 unsolved cases

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu revealed that police had closed over 60 000 rape dockets nationally since 2018.

A total of 3 538 rape dockets were closed in the Free State since 2018 due to insufficient evidence or leads. Picture: iStock

A man in custody facing a house robbery charge has been linked to a series of rapes committed in the Free State.

Richard Mazibuko’s DNA linked him to at least 12 rape cases registered in five separate towns, one dating back as far as 2011.

The numbers are a fraction of the unsolved rape case that had their dockets closed, as confirmed by Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

60 000 rape dockets closed

Mazibuko, who has also used the surname Dlangezwa, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate’s Court on 15 August after investigators tied him to the cases.

His alleged criminal patterns involve him breaking into houses, whereafter he would rape the females who may be in the homes at the time.

His matter was postponed to 22 August for further investigations.

The 12 rape cases pale in comparison to the 3 538 rape dockets that were closed in the Free State since 2018 due to insufficient evidence or leads.

The DA obtained the information from the police through a public access to information request.

“The information furnished to the DA by the minister paints a disturbing picture, particularly in light of our country’s Women’s Month celebrations,” stated Lisa‐Maré Schickerling, DA deputy spokesperson on police.

Nationally, the number reaches 61 740, with KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng topping the list with 10 547 and 17 502 rape dockets closed, respectively.

“[It] highlights key areas of concern in both docket management and the capacity and staffing shortages in the SAPS’ detective services,” Schickerling added.

“Holistic approach” needed

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga addressed a Women’s Month seminar at the University of South Africa on 15 August.

Addressing the prevailing dangers faced by women, she said gender-based violence (GBV) was a multifaceted problem.

Chikunga said GBV had its roots in cultural norms, historical inequalities, socio-economic gaps and systemic law enforcement and justice systems.

“Despite being a constitutionally assured right, women continue to live in fear, grappling with alarming rates of GBV”.