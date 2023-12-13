Kirsten Kluyts murder accused in court

The state is expected to oppose Mahungela's bail

Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’alleged killer Bafana Mahungela will appear in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday to apply for bail.

Kluyts’ body was discovered off the running track in a secluded area at George Lea Park (Sandton Sports Club) in Parkmore in October. The Delta Park High School teacher was allegedly attacked by Mahungela during a MyRun event.

Police scoured footage from CCTV cameras dotted around the Sandton Sports Club and the gated community where she died after his disappearance.

Mahungela appeared in court late last month where his matter was postponed to allow him to get legal representation. It was postponed again last week as the defence sought video footage related to the murder.

Mahungela’s lawyer, Advocate Itumeleng Masako, said his client was applying for bail.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the state would oppose this bid, due to the seriousness of the murder charge.

Rape charges could be added

Mjonondwane said the state was waiting for DNA results to establish if a charge of rape would also be brought against Mahungela.

“For now, the only charge the accused is facing is a murder charge. However, investigations are ongoing. There are still outstanding DNA results that the state needs to acquire. Therefore, for now, the only charge he is facing is murder.

“We will be guided by the outcome of the outstanding investigations whether or not additional charges should be added to the one he is facing,” she told reporters last month.