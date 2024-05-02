People ‘need a government that cares’

Democratic Alliance (DA) supporter Sandy van Hoogstraten chooses to vote for the party because she believes it is the only one that could bring poverty down on a massive scale.

Van Hoogstraten from Cape Town said more than 30 million South Africans lived in poverty.

“The only way they are going to get out of poverty is through a growing economy that creates jobs, an energy system that supplies reliable, affordable electricity and through an education system that gives every child a decent start in life,” she said.

"And I believe that the only party that can do that is the Democratic Alliance."

A government that cares

Van Hoogstraten said people needed a government that cared about them.

“We need a government that gets stuff done. The only party which actually has a proven track record of getting stuff done is the DA,” she said.

“I’m voting for the people who need government most, which are the poor people. I’m not voting for myself because I’m actually okay. I went to a private school, I have a car and I’ve got medical aid. I’m voting for the people who need the vote. That’s why I’m voting for the DA.

“The party has structures around the country. They’ve got a very well researched policy suite. They are the most diverse party in the country and I think they can take this country forward. “I’m very happy that a year in advance they formed a Multi-Party Charter with other parties which share their core values, with the most important core value being respect for the rule of law,” she said.

DA losing a vote

“Because as soon as a party does not respect the rule of law, you’re going to have chaos in South Africa and investors don’t like chaos. “Where there is law and order, investors stay. And there is no job that will ever be created without investors.”

Van Hoogstraten said she will always vote for a party she thinks will do the best possible job for the poor. “So, if the DA stops being that party and some other party starts being that party, they will lose my vote immediately,” she said.

