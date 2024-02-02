DA threatens legal action if Ramaphosa does not act against Mashatile

The president has been given until Wednesday to respond to the DA's call.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has given President Cyril Ramaphosa until Wednesday to respond to the party’s call to remove Deputy President Paul Mashatile from his position.

If its demand is not met, the party will take legal action.

This follows a number of media reports detailing Mashatile’s “lavish lifestyle”, allegedly funded by corruption-accused individuals who do business with the state.

Attempts to contact Mr Mashatile on these allegations and on the DA’s actions were unsuccessful at the time of publishing. Any update will be included in this report once received.

Ramaphosa has previously defended his deputy, saying he believed there was no suspicion of criminality in regards to Mashatile’s association with certain people.

“I would have to have my own head examined to have had a deputy president appointed and thereafter [removed], because I’m the only one who could remove him unless the party decides so and then does that. So there is no truth or substance at all as far as I’m concerned,” he said at the time.

On Friday morning, the DA, led by John Steenhuisen took to the Union Buildings and handed over “a comprehensive docket detailing the web of corruption that Mashatile has weaved”.

“If the President fails to announce Mashatile’s removal at Sona, we will lay criminal charges and file an Executive Members’ Ethics Act complaint against Mashatile,” said Steenhuisen.

“Given that President Ramaphosa has, to this day, failed to act against Mashatile by firing him from his executive post and subjecting him to a thorough investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), it is clear that President Ramaphosa has absolutely no will to address this scandal within his government.”

Should the president not heed the DA’s call, it will lay criminal charges against Mashatile, using the information collated in the dossier it handed over to Ramaphosa and also file an Executive Members’ Ethics Act complaint against Mashatile.

The DA will also approach the office of the Public Protector.

“With the opening of parliament scheduled for the coming week, we have now provided President Ramaphosa will all the information necessary to remove Paul Mashatile from Executive Office. South Africa cannot be presided over by a Deputy President whose corruption allegations are piling up by the day.

“This is why it is crucial for all South Africans to register to vote on the 3rd and 4th of February this weekend to be able to cast their votes for a new, corruption-free government in this year’s General Elections.

“We’ll give the president until Wednesday next week to make a move.”

The Citizen has contacted the Presidency and will add comments once received.