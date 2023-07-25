Well wishes for Buthelezi: ‘He remains a poignant figure’

By Faizel Patel

Political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and ActionSA, have extended their best wishes to Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder and traditional Zulu prime minister Mangosuthu Buthelezi following his admission to hospital.

Buthelezi was hospitalised on Monday, 24 July.

In a statement, Buthelezi’s spokesperson, Liezl van der Merwe slammed rumours that he was in a critical condition.

“Prince Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain. He underwent a small procedure for back pain management. Although he was discharged, he unfortunately needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” read the statement.

The DA wished the Zulu prince a speedy and full recovery.

“As a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people, and a cherished and admired hero of both the struggle for South Africa’s freedom, and the establishment of our democratic dispensation, HRH remains a poignant figure to our nation.

“We look forward to leaning on HRH’s wisdom and experience for years to come as South Africa charters new waters in a national coalition government in 2024, where we are sure the IFP will play a critical role in delivering South Africa from three decades of ANC rule,” the DA said.

ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said Buthelezi has played “a critical role in fighting for a democratic South Africa”.

“As we head towards the 2024 elections, our relationship with the IFP and Prince Mangosuthu is one that we respect and are proud of. We send our sincere prayers and well wishes for a full recovery to uMntwana wakwa Phindangene, iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi.”

With the 2024 national elections looming, both parties said the IFP had a critical role to play.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini health debacle

Last month, Buthelezi clarified comments regarding the health of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, saying he did not suggest the king was critically ill.

This after Misuzulu KaZwelithini publicly dismissed Buthelezi’s claim that he had been poisoned and was receiving medical treatment in Eswatini.

The Zulu king said that he was well and urged people to not believe everything they see on social media.

