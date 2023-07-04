Buthelezi sets record straight on King Misuzulu KaZwelithini’s health

By Faizel Patel

Zulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has clarified his comments regarding the health of King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, saying he did not suggest the king was critically ill.

This comes after Misuzulu KaZwelithini on Monday publicly dismissed Buthelezi’s claim that he had been poisoned and was receiving medical treatment in Eswatini.

The Zulu king said that he was well and urged people to not listen to everything they see on social media.

Buthelezi adamant

However, Buthelezi remains adamant that the king did in fact receive medical treatment at a hospital in Eswatini.

“His Majesty received medical attention at eZulwini Private Hospital on Saturday, 1 July, and the doctors who attended to him are known.

Kings spokesperson lied

He also said Zulu lied about the king visiting his uncle King Mswati the Third.

“The assertion by Prince Africa that His Majesty is in eSwatini to visit his uncle, His Majesty King Mswati III, is a blatant lie. His Majesty King Mswati III was not in eSwatini when His Majesty arrived, nor has he returned.”

No rift

The senior prince also added that there is no growing “rift” between him and the king

“Furthermore, I wish to clarify the constant speculation that there is a rift between myself and His Majesty the King, and that I acted in malice by making the announcement about his health.

“Like any other family, there will be disagreements on matters from time to time. That is normal. But there is certainly no growing rift between myself and His Majesty. As a Nation, our King’s health and well-being should always be our main concern,” Buthelezi said.

