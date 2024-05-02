‘Mandatory fitness assessments for cops’ – How ANC, DA and EFF plan to tackle crime

In South Africa, where crime rates remain significantly high, political parties have shared their strategies to tackle this pressing issue.

The crime stats in February revealed that 7 710 people were murdered between 1 October and 31 December 2023.

This was an increase of 155 from the same period in the previous year.

“It is disturbing and concerning that the number of people murdered during this period increased by 2.1%,” said the police minister.

However, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the African National Congress (ANC) government is failing to tackle crime.

Here’s a comparative analysis of the strategies proposed by the ANC, DA and EFF in their election manifestos.

EFF on crime

In its 67-point plan, the EFF emphasises a strategic and beneficial working relationship with the police.

It will focus on patriotism and loyalty to the country and South Africans, rather than to politicians or political offices.

Police officers who arrest dangerous criminals or whose investigation is used to successfully prosecute serious crimes will receive a bonus.

A bonus will also be given to informers who provide valuable and actionable information on criminal activities.

According to the party, crime is a socio-economic issue, and should be approached as such.

The party will economically develop communities by providing quality jobs and careers to those involved in criminal activities.

EFF on prison sentences

The party will also ensure criminals are handed sentences befitting the crime committed.

This amid an outcry about criminals receiving sentences perceived to be a slap on the wrist, while those who get jailed never finish their lengthy sentences due to parole.

The party will amend the law to impose a minimum sentence of 25 years for any law enforcement officer found to have committed a serious crime.

The same sentence will be handed to anyone who points a firearm at a police officer and cop killers.

Crimes excluded from presidential pardon, such as sexual offences, tampering with essential infrastructure and murder will be excluded from parole.

Regular training for police officers

Among the EFF’s plans is to ensure police officers are able to do their job thoroughly.

The EFF government will establish satellite police stations that will be open 24 hours a day in remote areas.

Police stations will have specialised officers to deal with cases of sexual violence and abuse of women and children.

All police stations will have DNA kits by the end of 2025, with every province receiving a DNA station/lab.

To address the shortage of police officers, the EFF government will employ an additional 100 000 police officers by 2026, and their working conditions and salaries will be enhanced to reduce corruption.

However, these officers will be subjected to mandatory fitness assessments every two years.

Those found to be unfit will be dismissed from their positions, so will those who lose case dockets.

Police officers will also have to wear body cameras, with their vehicles fitted with a dashboard camera.

About 7 000 of these vehicles will be added to the fleet by 2027.

The EFF government will also implement consistent roadblocks to fight the transportation of drugs, illegal firearms, retrieve stolen vehicles, arrest wanted suspects and identify drunk drivers.

There will also be an annual days of a joint operation between the Saps, SANDF, Intelligence and Immigration officers to visit houses and conduct searches for illegal firearms.

ANC on crime

The ANC plans to intensify the war on crime by modernising policing with more frontline police officers.

The party’s plan also highlights the critical role of communities in preventing crime and gender-based violence through adequate resourcing of Community Policing Forums.

The ANC will provide additional capacity to the Hawks to tackle organised crime, and also implement a data-driven approach to target violent crime hotspots and direct police resources and personnel to hotspots.

The AC government will also strengthen the justice system, including the NPA and review the Criminal Procedures Act.

It will reduce case backlogs and delays and support the Legal Aid Board to provide fair access to justice and introduce technology to make court procedures more efficient and accessible.

The protection of whistleblowers will also be strengthened.

The ANC will tackle priority crimes like gang violence and cash-in-transit heists through specialised police units.

It will also act against extortion and violence in the construction sector by strengthening the Saps Economic Infrastructure Task Teams.

Anti-money laundering efforts will be strengthened and South Africa’s removal from the FATF list of jurisdictions will be secured under increased monitoring.

The ANC plans to ensure effective and humane incarceration of inmates. It will also promote the rehabilitation and social reintegration of offenders.

DA on crime

The DA disagrees with the EFF and ANC on crime being attributed to socio-economic factors.

The DA also disagrees with the ANC government’s idea of a centralised national police force. It believes in a decentralised, locally-accountable police force.

This, according to the party, will bring law enforcement closer to the ground and allow for localised policing strategies tailored to the unique challenges within different communities.

The three parties do agree on evidence-based policing and increasing the use of technologies to prevent, combat and investigate crime.

They also agree on identifying crime hotspots and ensuring the efficient allocation of Saps resources.

The DA plans to increase the number of police officers on the ground by reducing “bloated” senior management.

Like the EFF, appointments and promotions within the Saps will be based on merit.

While the EFF and ANC advocate fostering relationships between police officers and communities, the DA will establish coordinated partnerships with private security, neighbourhood watches, and other private role-players.

They all agree that whistleblowers must be protected.

Hawks and SSA to be disbanded

The DA will conduct lifestyle audits for all senior police management to combat police corruption.

It will also strengthen and better fund the Ipid to ensure that Saps officials who have committed wrongdoing will be dealt with speedily.

Golden handshakes will be a thing of the past.

In a bid to establish an independent anti-crime and anti-corruption unit, the DA will dissolve the Hawks and establish a new Chapter 9 institution, an Anti-Corruption Commission. This institution will be accountable only to Parliament.

After dissolving the Hawks, the “Scorpions 2.0” will be a new and improved version of the former independent crime-busting unit.

This one can only be shut down by a two-thirds majority vote in parliament.

The Ipid, NPA and the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS) will also be required to report directly to parliament and have a budget free from political interference.

The DA will disband the existing State Security Agency (SSA) and establish a new independent, efficient, and transparent SSA.

The new SSA will be free from political interference.

