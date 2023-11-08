Daily news update: Transport Minister robbed, Senzo Meyiwa trial and Phala Phala case

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news update, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga on Tuesday gave a personal account of the armed robbery along the N3, describing the incident as “bad and traumatising”.

We also look at who the two accused are who are appearing in court for the Phala Phala farm heist, as well as the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial arguing Bongani Ntanzi was assaulted and that his constitutional rights were not explained to him when he was arrested.

News today: 08 November

‘They pointed a gun at my head’ – Minister Chikunga recounts armed robbery

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga described the N3 armed robbery to fellow MPs on Tuesday. Photo: Gallo Images.

She appeared before Parliament’s transport portfolio committee for a briefing by the Auditor-General on the department’s entities.

The armed robbery happened when Chikunga and her entourage travelling in two cars stopped at around 3:30 am on the N3 to attend to a tyre puncture.

Phala Phala: Two suspects appear in court – Here’s what we know about them

Two suspects accused of being involved in the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm made their first appearance at the Bela Bela Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Image: iStock

Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph have been charged with housebreaking and theft related to the incident.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Cop ‘slapped’ suspect in the face after asking for ID during arrest, court told

The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has argued Bongani Ntanzi was assaulted and that his constitutional rights were not explained to him when he was arrested.

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng during the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial at Pretoria High Court on 17 July. Picture: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

On Tuesday, Sergeant Vusimuzi Mogane’s cross-examination continued in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where five men – including Ntanzi – are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder.

Israel’s Netanyahu should be arrested for ‘murder of women and children’ – Pandor

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor has called for an immediate ceasefire in the Middle East, saying the actions by Israel and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are a violation of international law, including the UN Charter and the Geneva Conventions and all its protocols.

Picture File: Minister of International Relations and Coorperation Naledi Pandor. Picture: X/@DIRCO_ZA

Delivering a statement in the National Assembly on Tuesday afternoon, Pandor said she would have expected that the International Criminal Court (ICC) would have issued an immediate arrest warrant for Netanyahu.

Joburg council given 10 days to appoint acting city manager amid calls for salary reimbursement

The City of Johannesburg will now have to find an acting city manager after Floyd Brink’s appointment was declared unconstitutional. The Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg delivered its ruling on Tuesday.

Councillors in the City of Joburg council chambers in Braamfontein on 30 September 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

In the judgment, acting High Court Judge Steven Budlender found that the metropolitan municipality’s decision to cancel the advertising of the city manager’s position was unlawful.

How David Tlale will celebrate 20 years in the fashion industry

World-renowned fashion designer David Tlale is pulling all the stops for his 20th anniversary in the fashion Industry.

Designer, David Tlale. Picture: Instagram/@davidtlale

To celebrate this milestone, Tlale will unveil an extraordinary 80-piece collection at a spectacular fashion show tomorrow, 8 November.

Recipe of the day: Cheeseburger soup

When the weather turns cold and rainy, there’s nothing quite like a warm and comforting bowl of cheeseburger soup to lift your spirits.

Homemade cheeseburger soup. Picture: iStock

This hearty soup combines all the flavours of a classic cheeseburger into a creamy and satisfying bowl of goodness. This steaming bowl of delicious soup will make you feel right at home.

Weighing the risks: Is Temba Bavuma’s leadership worth more than his form?

One question needs to be urgently addressed within the Proteas cricket team: How long can Temba Bavuma underperform before he is dropped?

Temba Bavuma looks on during a match at the Cricket World Cup in India. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

It would be a bold decision, but if the Proteas team management haven’t had internal discussions about it, they’re being naïve.

Lukhanyo Am keeping his options open over next World Cup cycle

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am will be keeping his options firmly open over the coming World Cup cycle, as he considers whether to take his franchise rugby abroad or stay at the Sharks.

Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am lifts the Webb Ellis Cup during team’s trophy tour. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

During the Boks’ trophy parade in East London over the weekend Am was asked whether he would be sticking with the Sharks or possibly looking to continue his playing career overseas.

