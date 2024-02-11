Daily news update: EFF manifesto launch, AKA murder investigation, load shedding and more
Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
EFF supporters outside the High Court in Johannesburg on 16 February 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney
In today’s news update, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) painted Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) red for the party’s manifesto launch on Saturday, while the police has provided an update on the murder case of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.
Furthermore, Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load shedding will remain in place schedule until further notice.
News Today: 11 February 2024
EFF manifesto launch: ‘We are in the 2024 elections for nothing else, but to win’ – Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has stressed that his party is targeting victory in this year’s national and provincial elections.
Malema delivered a keynote address at the EFF’s manifesto launch held at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Saturday.
He told the crowd that his party’s main objective for this year was to emerge victorious in the general elections.
Continue reading here
‘A better time is coming’- Ramaphosa praises SA’s ‘resilience’ as load shedding worsens
President Cyril Ramaphosa has reacted to worsening load shedding after his hope-filled messages on the topic in his State of the Nation Address, calling the end of power cuts a “process”.
Electricity shortages have left millions in the dark, affecting businesses, the economy, education, international investment, and basic services.
Continue reading here
AKA murder probe at a ‘sensitive stage’ – SAPS
Police have appealed for calm as fans and the family of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes lament the lack of arrests a year after he was murdered along with his close friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.
Saturday marks a year since the murders of AKA, an award-winning rapper, and chef Motsoane outside Durban’s Wish nightclub.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a team of specialists, detectives and analysts are on the case.
Continue reading here
Stage 6 load shedding to stay as Eskom works on fixing units after boiler tube leaks
Eskom has announced that Stage 6 load shedding will remain in place schedule until further notice as the utility battles to bring back generating units at its power stations online.
In a brief statement, Eskom said it has faced setbacks as a result of at least 10 generating units being offline since last Thursday.
Continue reading here
Police arrest suspected hitman linked to murder of taxi boss guards and 2 others
Nearly a year after a gunman killed five people and injured two others, police have made a breakthrough.
Among the five killed in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, last March were three security guards who were escorting the chairperson of a taxi association.
They were ambushed after the gunman allegedly killed two others in a separate incident not far from the scene.
Continue reading here
‘Enlightening moment’ – Black Coffee reflects on plane accident as DJ promises return
Black Coffee has broken his silence since being involved in an airplane accident a month ago, letting his fans know he will be back behind the decks soon.
Using the hashtag “God’s very own”, the South African DJ released a statement via social media on Friday and provided an update on his recovery.
Continue reading here
Sunrisers Eastern Cape hammer Durban’s Super Giants to win second straight SA20 title
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape are the champions of the SA20 competition — for the second year in a row.
After topping the log after the league phase, the Sunrisers of Aiden Markram went on to win their qualifier earlier in the week in Cape Town (also against Durban’s Super Giants) and on Saturday, also at Newlands, they hammered DSG by 89 runs to capture a second title in as many years.
Continue reading here
Le Clos joins promising young swimmers in World Champs medal charge
South Africa’s top swimmers will be looking to flaunt their form in the build-up to this year’s Paris Olympics when they take on the global elite at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha next week.
Veteran butterfly star Chad le Clos will lead the 12-member national squad when competition gets underway in the pool in the Qatari capital on Sunday.
Continue reading here
