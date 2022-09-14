Daily news update: Paul Ngobeni unqualified, Senzo Meyiwa trial drama and Bushiri’s ghosts

Citizen Reporter

Paul Ngobeni, Mkhwebane’s CR17 legal advisor, not registered with Legal Practice Council

Fugitive lawyer and former ministerial advisor Paul Ngobeni is not permitted to render any legal services in South Africa, as he is not registered as a legal practitioner.

This is according to the Legal Practice Council (LPC), who confirmed that their records indicate that “he does not appear on the Roll of Legal Practitioners (practicing and non-practicing)”.

Last week, Muntu Sithole, the manager for legal services at the office of the Public Protector, testified that Ngobeni was allegedly paid R96 000 to pen a legal opinion for advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s CR17 campaign.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Media houses apologise after chasing witness

Three media houses were asked to step out of the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria on Tuesday, in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: Twitter/Sli Masikane

Drama unfolded in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after three media houses were asked to step out of the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria, on Tuesday, after they chased a witness with cameras.

This comes after the third witness, the long-time friend of slain Bafana Bafana captain, Tumelo Madlala was expected to take the stand in the trial of five men accused of killing the soccer star.

The court heard how Madlala was left petrified and unsettled after he was alleged chased down by journalists wanting to take his picture upon his arrival.

Home Affairs official fired over Bushiri’s SA residency appealing dismissal yet again

Department of Home Affairs office. Picture: Supplied

A senior Department of Home Affairs official who granted permanent residency for self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his family in South Africa is appealing his dismissal.

Former chief director Ronney Marhule was fired in May this year, following a year-long investigation.

This was after he was found guilty of gross dishonesty, gross negligence and non-compliance with the Immigration Act when the official recommended issuing the permits to Bushiri’s family, although they did not qualify after applying in 2016.

Dubai-based diamond merchant probes Jagersfontein dam collapse

A vehicle that was swept away by mud at Charlesville, Jagersfontein, on 12 September 2022, after a mine dam burst killing one person and leaving some community members homeless. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A Dubai-based diamond merchant, Stargems Group, is probing the Jagersfontein dam collapse, according to a Bloomberg report.

The mine, which is situated in the Free State, was formerly owned by De Beers, and was shut down in the 1970s.

The tailings dump is owned by Stargems’s unit Jagersfontein Developments.

The Bloomberg report states that the company acquired the shareholding of the tailing dump from billionaire Johann Rupert’s Reinet Investments SCA in April.

Jagersfontein Developments will reportedly offer R20 million to assist the community, an external spokesman for the company said in an email to Bloomberg.

Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot while dining with girlfriend

PnB Rock. Picture: Instagram

Rakim Hasheem Allen, famously known as PnB Rock, died on Monday following an attempted robbery at a restaurant in Los Angeles, California, in the United States.

PnB Rock, 30, was dining at the famous eatery Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue, with his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Steph Sibounheuang, when the suspect appeared at about 1pm and allegedly targeted PnB.

It was alleged by TMZ the Selfish rapper posted a video of him wearing expensive jewellery earlier in the day, while Steph posted a location-tagged photo of their meal on her Instagram Story, which she then deleted.

The rapper was immediately rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to the gunshot wounds, according to TMZ.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Damian de Allende of the Springboks (C) celebrates his try during The Rugby Championship match between the Australia Wallabies and South Africa Springboks at Allianz Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Springboks are set to pay the price for not blooding a new flyhalf, after Elton Jantjies was sent home from Argentina on Sunday due to explosive allegations of an affair with the team’s dietician in Mbombela last month ahead of the All Blacks Test.

This has left the Boks without a frontline flyhalf in the squad, with Handre Pollard ruled out of the rest of the Rugby Championship with a knee injury after their Rugby Champs loss against Australia in Adelaide a few weeks ago.

When questioned about only picking two frontline flyhalves in the squad at the start of the season, Bok coach Jacques Nienaber admitted he was happy with the amount of utility players who could cover the position in a pinch.

