Senzo Meyiwa trial: Media houses apologise after chasing witness

Drama unfolded in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial after three media houses were asked to step out of the North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria, on Tuesday, after they chased a witness with cameras.

This comes after the third witness, the long-time friend of slain Bafana Bafana captain, Tumelo Madlala was expected to take the stand in the trial of five men accused of killing the soccer star.

The court heard how Madlala was left petrified and unsettled after he was alleged chased down by journalists wanting to take his picture upon his arrival.

State Prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi said he was not happy that the media chased the next witness in the trial.

“This has unsettled the witness. While we support the media coverage, this is unacceptable. Intrusive and overbearing conduct of the media is a cause for concern. We request guidelines.”

Media Freedom

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela also weighed in on the media.

“I am for media freedom, but not at the expense of the running of the trial.”

Judge Maumela said the media needs to toe the line.

“Those responsible must step out of this courtroom while we proceed with this case.”

Judge Maumela asked the court to refrain from taking any pictures of Madlala following what happened on Tuesday morning.

Media Apologise

Members of the media who were asked to leave the court met with the court manager to map the way forward on the treatment of the witnesses.

They agreed upon a presentation that will be made in court on the issue

Baloyi said the three media houses, SABC, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika have apologised “for their reprehensible behaviour”.

“They have been given a final warning.”

No more delays

Meanwhile, the legal representatives for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial wants no further delays by the State in securing witnesses to be investigated by the Pretoria High Court.

Madlala was the first among the eyewitnesses who were in the house when Meyiwa was shot in October 2014.

Five people – Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Ntuli – face a string of charges over Meyiwa’s murder, which took place in October 2014.

Meyiwa was shot and killed in an alleged robbery in October 2014, while visiting the home of his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

