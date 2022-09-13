Daily news update: Jagersfontein disaster, Load shedding to continue and Remembering Steve Biko

Citizen Reporter

Jagersfontein mudslide damage to be assessed as mine owners sets aside R20m for residents

A house that was swept away by water at Charlesville, Jagersfontein, 12 September 2022, after a mine dam bust killing one person and leaving some community members homeless. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Jagersfontein Developments has pledged some funds in order to assist residents affected by the impact of a mudslide after mine dam collapse.

On Sunday, a dam wall collapsed in Jagersfontein, Free State, killing at least one person and injuring several others, while two people are said to be missing.

The disaster has also left hundreds of Charlesville residents displaced following damage to residential properties as well as government infrastructure.

According to media reports, Jagersfontein Developments has set aside R20 million “for affected people on the ground and the restoration of the town”.

Load shedding likely to continue as maintenance not helping – Eskom COO Oberholzer

Eskom has confirmed that Tshwane is not the only one of the country’s eight metros that is battling to pay its Eskom bill for bulk electricity purchases.

Eskom Group Chief Operating Officer, Jan Oberholzer said sporadic load shedding is likely to be implemented during summer months.

The dark lords at Megawatt Park gave an update on the current system challenges on Monday, this as the country currently battles another bout of load shedding to last at least until Friday.

Oberholzer said Eskom suffered a ‘disastrous’ week as 42 generating units tripped, which resulted in the current blackouts.

ALSO READ: Load shedding: Energy expert warns of rolling blackouts for the remainder of 2022

‘If Steve Biko found us in this condition, he would cry’ – Azapo

As tributes poured in on the 45th anniversary of the death of anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, the Azanian People’s Organisation (Azapo) slammed government for failing to advance his ideas.

Biko died at the age of 30 on 12 September 1977.

He was arrested on 18 August 1977 by the apartheid police. He was then beaten, starved and then chained naked in a Pretoria Central Prison.

Since then, the country has celebrated the life of Biko – the leader of the Black Consciousness Movement in South Africa.

Kunene, Malema ‘cockroach’ spat heads to court

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene and EFF leader Julius Malema are in the Johannesburg High Court yesterday. Photos: File

The saga surrounding Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene hurling insults at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is underway in court on Monday.

Both politicians are in the Johannesburg High Court, where Malema is set to sue Kunene for calling him a “cockroach” and a “criminal” during an interview with eNCA last year.

Kunene, a former EFF member, was responding to Malema saying he was “conflicted” about working with “mapantiti” (convicts), amid coalition negotiations between the PA and EFF after last year’s local government elections.

Kunene and PA leader Gayton McKenzie have both spent time behind bars.

ALSO READ: Malema demands apology from Kunene over 'hate speech' and 'tribalism' – report

WATCH: Malema – ‘2024 is going to be a repeat of 1994, change the political landscape’

EFF leader Julius Malema on Sunday delivered the closing address at the EFF’s Gauteng 3rd people’s assembly in Ekurhuleni. Picture: Twitter/@EFFSouthAfrica

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema said the 2024 General Elections are going to be a repeat of 1994 and is going to change the political landscape in South Africa.

Malema was addressing the EFF delegates at the 3rd Gauteng Provincial People’s Assembly on Sunday.

The EFF leader said the politics of South Africa will never be the same after 2024, after the elections.

ALSO READ: Malema's firearm discharge case postponed to next year due to unavailability of his lawyer

WATCH: This is where the British monarchy’s fortune came from

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 14: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales during the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster on October 14, 2019 in London, England. The Queen’s speech is expected to announce plans to end the free movement of EU citizens to the UK after Brexit, new laws on crime, health and the environment. (Photo by Paul Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

They are always stepping out in the latest fashion, dripping in diamonds, they have several castles and properties, thousands of employees and the adoration of a whole country.

For a family who seems like they’re not really doing much, the Royal family has amassed quite a fortune over the years. But you might be wondering how they made their billions, and continue to make even more money year on year.

The British monarchy is sometimes referred to as the firm. It is a family business with the monarch as CEO. Loyal subjects pay a handsome price to be ‘involved’ in their lives and most are more than happy to do so, literally queuing up for the pomp and circumstance at events like this year’s Jubilee celebrations or royal weddings.

To help pay for it all, the British tax payer forked out 86 million pounds for the year 2020 and 2021.

No rest for Pirates players during Fifa break

Orlando Pirates players are expected to continue training during the Fifa break.

With the Fifa break coming up, Orlando Pirates’ players are not likely to be given any break at all. Coach Jose Riveiro is keen on fixing the way his team plays, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed.

ALSO READ: Banda nets winner as Zambia claim maiden Cosafa Cup title

Riveiro and his Pirates players have about 19 days until their next game, which is a clash against Mamelodi Sundowns in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinals at Orlando Stadium.

But, the Spanish coach has lined-up a plan for the squad, with a number of friendly games in the pipeline.