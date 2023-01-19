Daily news update: Matric results, Sheba the escaped tiger killed and universities guidelines

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way

Matric results: 2022 IEB class gets ‘outstanding’ 98.42% pass rate after being hit hardest by Covid

The matric results are out for the schools that wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams, with the 2022 class achieving a pass rate of 98.42%.

This is a slight improvement on 2021’s pass rate of 98.39%.

The IEB said all its matric candidates achieved results good enough to allow them to study at tertiary institutions.

READ MORE: Matric results: 2022 IEB class gets ‘outstanding’ 98.42% pass rate after being hit hardest by Covid

WATCH: Sheba the escaped tiger killed

Sheba the tiger: Photo: Gresham Mandy

READ MORE: WATCH: Sheba the escaped tiger killed

Several universities will allow late registrations, says Nzimande ahead of matric results announcement

General view of the entrance of the University of Fort Hare in Alice, Eastern Cape. Photo: Supplied.

The Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande has wished the matric class of 2022 well as they await their results.

In a statement issued by his office, Nzimande assured current and prospective university students that the announcement and the release of the matriculation results will not affect the state of readiness for the 2023 academic year.

READ MORE: Several universities will allow late registrations, says Nzimande ahead of matric results announcement

Yachts to kidnappings – What is going on with MaMkhize and Bheki Cele abduction claims?

Shauwn Mkhize and Bheki Cele were named in Sithelo Shozi’s court documents. Picture: Instagram

Shauwn ‘MaMkhize’ Mkhize and Bheki Cele’s footage of their New Year’s celebration has resurfaced.

MaMkhize posted a video of herself, her family members including son Andile Mpisane and his wife Tamia on a yacht with the police minister.

The Instagram reel was posted on MaMkhize’s page a day after New Year’s Day, showing how the family had a good time as they entered 2023.

Zwane set to stay put at Chiefs, at least for now

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane speaking to the media on Thursday at the PSL headquarters in Parktown (Photo: Sbonga Sibiya/Citizen)

Any thought that Kaizer Chiefs might sack head coach Arthur Zwane has been dispelled by a club insider.



The source, who is close to Amakhosi’s management, has revealed that there is no panic as the club continue to keep their faith in the former winger.

Zwane and Chiefs were embarrassed by AmaZulu this past week, who thumped them 4-0, with fans calling for the head of Zwane.