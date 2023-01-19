Matric results: Limpopo hopes for better results

Alex Japho Matlala

With Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga waiting to announce the 2022 matric results today, for a rural province such as Limpopo – which produced poor matric results last academic year – the waiting is not only crucial, but also painful.

More than 111 000 full-time and 33 740 part-time Grade 12 pupils sat for exams in Limpopo’s 20 districts last year.

Previous results

The province produced a 69.4% matric pass rate in 2018; 73.2% in 2019; 68.2% in 2020; and 66.7% in 2021. Worse still, Limpopo produced 0% in seven schools in 2020.

While many called for the dismissal of former MEC Polly Boshielo amid allegations of snoring on the job, the department put the blame squarely on the advent of Covid, lack of resources and poor enrolment of matric pupils in certain schools as some of the reasons that contributed to the dismal performance.

Kgwekgwe High in Bolobedu, outside Tzaneen, is one of the oldest schools in the province. It’s in a far-flung Moleketla village, under the Modjadji Tribal Authority.

READ MORE: Principal told to ‘leave in peace or in pieces’ after 0% matric pass rate

‘We have aced it’

A Grade 10, 11 and 12 history teacher at the school, Terrence Rabothatha, cannot wait for matric results.

“We had morning and afternoon classes, weekend classes and winter school classes.

“We also had revision and child to child check. We believe we have aced it. Our children are going to pass with flying colours this time around,” he said.

Lack of resources

Rabothatha said shortage of electronic gadgets with internet, school furniture and other valuable teaching aids are some of the challenges faced by rural school.

“Last year was different. We had the support of the circuit and the district education offices through out the year. We believe a sizeable number of pupils from schools in rural Limpopo will be called by Motshekga for their excellent performance.”

Academics

School principal Matome Samuel Raolane concurred. “We are a rural school, but we managed to produce teachers, nurses, engineers, architects, lawyers, journalists and medical doctors.

“These are academics who had no-fee education, free meals, free scholar transport and free internet.

“Despite the hardship they faced, they still managed to make it in the dog-eat-dog labour market. This thing that rurals cannot make it in life like their urban counterparts is neither here nor there,” he said.

Alcohol abuse

A respected pensioner, Matome waga Makotone Malatji of Marirone village, said among challenges faced by rural children was alcohol abuse. “You can’t separate children of nowadays from booze. Some end up experimenting in sexual activities at a very young age because they are under the influence of alcohol.

“Some don’t have parents. They do not have anyone to tell them what’s wrong and what’s right. Instead of making books their friends, they end up getting pregnant. For Limpopo to improve, parents need to take stock of their children’s education.”

Limpopo education department spokesperson Mike Maringa said the province was hoping for an improvement in matric results.

ALSO READ: No 0% matric results for Limpopo this year

– news@citizen.co.za