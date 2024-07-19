Daily news update: Cyril opens parliament | Mpox case at school? | Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of forming a ‘cooperation nation’ at the opening of parliament, the Gauteng Department of Education retracted its statement that had confirmed an Mpox (Monkeypox) case at a school, and the repo rate has remained unchanged at 8.25%.

Also, renovations to the Mandela House in Houghton are still on halt after a family dispute, and reality TV star Mel Viljoen told The Citizen she is overjoyed after her husband Peet Viljoen was cleared of 399 criminal charges.

In sport, Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala was laid to rest on Thursday, with Doctor Khumalo saying the late football legend was not given enough credit in his country.

News today: 19 July 2024

Parliament opening: Ramaphosa promotes ‘cooperation nation’ with GNU

By establishing the government of national unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the government has set itself on the path towards a ‘cooperation nation.’

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the Opening of Parliament Address at the Cape Town City Hall, where the South African Parliament sits for the first time after the general election, on July 18, 2024, in Cape Town. (Photo by RODGER BOSCH / AFP)

Cabinet ministers and members of parliament (MPs) descended on Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night for the opening of parliament when Ramaphosa laid out plans for South Africa under its new government.

Gauteng Education retracts statement on Mpox case at Hammanskraal school

The Gauteng Department of Education has retracted its statement regarding the confirmation of the first Mpox case at a school in Gauteng.

Photo: iStock

On Thursday morning, the department confirmed that a grade one pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal had been diagnosed with Mpox (formerly called Monkeypox).

Repo rate remains unchanged at 8.25%

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced on Thursday that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 8.25%.

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb)

The repo rate has been at 8.25% since May last year after the MPC made an increase of 50 basis points.

No Mandela Day for Madiba mansion: Renovations to Houghton house stopped

Renovations to the Mandela House in Houghton have been halted following a family dispute over the mansion.

Nelson Mandela. Picture; Neil McCartney

Earlier this year The Citizen reported that the Collen Mashawana Foundation would renovate the house after it was abandoned by its inhabitants.

Killer conspiracy? State charges lawyer, lover for Freitag murder at first court appearance

The two prime suspects in the investigation for the bloody murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, 18 July.

Rudie and Shantelle Oosthuizen appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in connection with the murder of Jacques Freitag. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Tertius Pickard and Supplied

Disgraced former lawyer Rudolph “Rudie” Lubbe, 52, and his lover Shantellè Oosthuizen, 42, have now been formally charged for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

‘Justice finally served’ − Mel Viljoen celebrates husband Peet’s legal victory after 15-year battle

Reality TV star Mel Viljoen is overjoyed following a significant development in her husband Peet Viljoen’s long-standing criminal case.

Peet and Melany Viljoen. Picture: Instagram/peetviljoen_ttn

On 10 July, Peet was cleared of 399 criminal charges, marking the end of a 15-year legal battle.

Springmieliefeite oor ‘Boer soek ’n vrou’

Boer soek ’n vrou is een van Suid-Afrika se gewildste en langsdurende werklikheidsreekse. En ons gaan weer plaas toe! Donderdagaand om 20:00 skop dié reeks vol intrige die vyftiende keer op kykNET af.

Sedert sy in 2020 die leisels oorgeneem het, het Marciel Hopkins die harte van kykers gewen en boere gehelp om ware liefde te vind. Foto: kykNET

Sedert 2008 volg kykers getrou die lief en leed van boere wat na liefde hunker. Die reeks het met groot sukses daarin geslaag om talle mense se geloof in ware liefde te bevestig.

WATCH: Khumalo says SA never celebrated Screamer Tshabalala

Doctor Khumalo does not feel that the late Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala was celebrated enough by the country.

Soccer Legend, Doctor Khumalo during the Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala Funeral Service at Grace Bible Church, Soweto on Thursday. (Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix)

“Bra Stan”, as Tshabalala was fondly known in football circles, was laid to rest at the West Park cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions fight to continue Currie Cup unbeaten runs

The Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions will all see their unbeaten Currie Cup runs put to the test on the third weekend of action as the competition starts to build up some momentum.

Lions flyer Rabz Maxwane will be looking to continue his try scoring exploits when they host the Griquas in their Currie Cup match at Ellis Park on Friday afternoon. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

In what should be a blockbuster clash, the Bulls will host the defending champions, the Cheetahs, in their clash at Loftus on Friday evening.

