Daily news update: Cyril opens parliament | Mpox case at school? | Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala laid to rest
In today’s news, President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke of forming a ‘cooperation nation’ at the opening of parliament, the Gauteng Department of Education retracted its statement that had confirmed an Mpox (Monkeypox) case at a school, and the repo rate has remained unchanged at 8.25%.
Also, renovations to the Mandela House in Houghton are still on halt after a family dispute, and reality TV star Mel Viljoen told The Citizen she is overjoyed after her husband Peet Viljoen was cleared of 399 criminal charges.
In sport, Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala was laid to rest on Thursday, with Doctor Khumalo saying the late football legend was not given enough credit in his country.
Parliament opening: Ramaphosa promotes ‘cooperation nation’ with GNU
By establishing the government of national unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that the government has set itself on the path towards a ‘cooperation nation.’
Cabinet ministers and members of parliament (MPs) descended on Cape Town City Hall on Thursday night for the opening of parliament when Ramaphosa laid out plans for South Africa under its new government.
Gauteng Education retracts statement on Mpox case at Hammanskraal school
The Gauteng Department of Education has retracted its statement regarding the confirmation of the first Mpox case at a school in Gauteng.
On Thursday morning, the department confirmed that a grade one pupil from Iketleng Primary School in Hammanskraal had been diagnosed with Mpox (formerly called Monkeypox).
Repo rate remains unchanged at 8.25%
The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced on Thursday that the repo rate will remain unchanged at 8.25%.
The repo rate has been at 8.25% since May last year after the MPC made an increase of 50 basis points.
No Mandela Day for Madiba mansion: Renovations to Houghton house stopped
Renovations to the Mandela House in Houghton have been halted following a family dispute over the mansion.
Earlier this year The Citizen reported that the Collen Mashawana Foundation would renovate the house after it was abandoned by its inhabitants.
Killer conspiracy? State charges lawyer, lover for Freitag murder at first court appearance
The two prime suspects in the investigation for the bloody murder of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning, 18 July.
Disgraced former lawyer Rudolph “Rudie” Lubbe, 52, and his lover Shantellè Oosthuizen, 42, have now been formally charged for murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
‘Justice finally served’ − Mel Viljoen celebrates husband Peet’s legal victory after 15-year battle
Reality TV star Mel Viljoen is overjoyed following a significant development in her husband Peet Viljoen’s long-standing criminal case.
On 10 July, Peet was cleared of 399 criminal charges, marking the end of a 15-year legal battle.
Springmieliefeite oor ‘Boer soek ’n vrou’
Boer soek ’n vrou is een van Suid-Afrika se gewildste en langsdurende werklikheidsreekse. En ons gaan weer plaas toe! Donderdagaand om 20:00 skop dié reeks vol intrige die vyftiende keer op kykNET af.
Sedert 2008 volg kykers getrou die lief en leed van boere wat na liefde hunker. Die reeks het met groot sukses daarin geslaag om talle mense se geloof in ware liefde te bevestig.
WATCH: Khumalo says SA never celebrated Screamer Tshabalala
Doctor Khumalo does not feel that the late Stanley “Screamer” Tshabalala was celebrated enough by the country.
“Bra Stan”, as Tshabalala was fondly known in football circles, was laid to rest at the West Park cemetery in Johannesburg on Thursday.
Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions fight to continue Currie Cup unbeaten runs
The Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions will all see their unbeaten Currie Cup runs put to the test on the third weekend of action as the competition starts to build up some momentum.
In what should be a blockbuster clash, the Bulls will host the defending champions, the Cheetahs, in their clash at Loftus on Friday evening.
