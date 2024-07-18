Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions fight to continue Currie Cup unbeaten runs

The Lions will be aiming to build on their perfect start to the season when they host the Griquas at Ellis Park on Friday.

Lions flyer Rabz Maxwane will be looking to continue his try scoring exploits when they host the Griquas in their Currie Cup match at Ellis Park on Friday afternoon. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

The Bulls, Cheetahs and Lions will all see their unbeaten Currie Cup runs put to the test on the third weekend of action as the competition starts to build up some momentum.

In what should be a blockbuster clash, the Bulls will host the defending champions, the Cheetahs, in their clash at Loftus on Friday evening.

The Bulls have started their season with strong wins over Western Province and the Griffons away, with this their first home game of the campaign, while the Cheetahs have faced the same opposition, but hosted both the Griffons and then Western Province, also claiming thumping wins.

It is thus the perfect match-up between two inform teams that have an entertaining history in the competition over the past two decades and there should be plenty of fireworks as they both battle to stay unbeaten.

After a thrilling one-point win over the Sharks in Durban on the opening weekend, the Lions turned up the heat as they destroyed the Pumas 75-21 in Mbombela last weekend and they will want to take that momentum into the match against the Griquas.

The visitors from Kimberley started the season with a heavy defeat against the Pumas, but bounced back with a stunning come-from-behind win over a Springbok laden Sharks at home last weekend and will take that momentum into the encounter.

Incredibly excited

“We’re incredibly excited to be at home this Friday to take on a very well coached Griquas side,” said Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

“We are quite keen to continue with the momentum we’ve managed to build thus far against a side who themselves claimed victory against the Sharks last week. It’s going to be a big one for the guys in familiar territory at Ellis Park so we look forward to it.”

The other games on the weekend see the Sharks host the Pumas in Durban on Friday night and the Griffons welcome Western Province to Welkom on Sunday afternoon.

The Sharks have suffered two agonising defeats so far in the competition, by one point and three points, so they will be eager to pick up a win, while the Pumas will be desperate to bounce back from their shocker against the Lions with a positive performance.

The Griffons have suffered two heavy defeats and will be looking for a much improved showing against Western Province, who have also started with two losses and will see this as the perfect opportunity to get themselves us and running in the tournament.

Currie Cup Fixtures:

Friday

Lions v Griquas – 3pm

Bulls v Cheetahs – 5pm

Sharks v Pumas – 7pm

Sunday

Griffons v Western Province – 3pm