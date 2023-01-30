Daily news update: Ramaphosa says ANC must unite or perish & EFF plans ‘mother of all shutdowns’

Citizen Reporter

Ramaphosa tells ANC to unite ‘or perish’

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said if the governing party does not renew itself, it will “simply perish.”

He was delivering the opening remarks at the ANC NEC Lekgotla at the Esselenpark Conference Centre Ekurhuleni, Gauteng on Sunday.

Ramaphosa said the ANC must rejuvenate itself to serve the needs of South Africans.

“The renewal and rebuilding of our movement are non-negotiable and we must ensure that it is irreversible. This is an existential issue, if we don’t renew our movement, it will simply perish.”

EFF urges South Africans to join its March shutdown

EFF leader Julius Malema. Photo: Michel Bega

Firebrand politician and EFF leader Julius Malema has vowed to shut down the country’s economy and transport system in March to demand reliable electricity and that President Cyril Ramaphosa resign.

Malema billed the planned national action on 20 March as the “mother of all shutdowns” where the country will come to a standstill.

“No train, bus or truck will be moving across the country. There will be no learning at schools lecturers and all major roads will be closed except for emergency services.

“No one will intimidate us. South Africa will come to a standstill. If Ramaphosa doesn’t resign on the day, we’ll announce after that, we don’t pre-empt anything. Why would you want to be president when dollars were found under your mattress?” he asked.

Zuma elected Sanco KZN chairperson

Former president Jacob Zuma and KZN Premier Nomusa Ncube-Dube. Photo: Supplied

Former president Jacob Zuma won’t be retiring anytime soon from politics.

After a failed attempt to run as ANC chairperson at the national conference in Nasrec, Zuma has put on a civic duty cap in his home province.

The 80-year-old Zuma was elected to the position during the organization’s provincial conference in Durban on Friday.

The ANC-aligned organisation said it believes Zuma will add value to Sanco by addressing the social issues experienced by communities in the province.

Blitzboks crushed by New Zealand in Sydney Sevens final

Blitzboks defenders chase after New Zealand’s Dylan Collier during the Sydney Sevens final on Sunday. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

After a fantastic tournament up until the final hurdle, the Blitzboks put in an abject performance to be blown away 38-0 by New Zealand in the final of the Sydney Sevens on Sunday.

The Blitzboks had been in top form throughout, cruising unbeaten through the pool stage, before brushing off Ireland in the quarterfinals and then thumping Fiji 31-12 in the semifinal to head into the final with plenty of momentum.

