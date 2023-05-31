Daily news update: Zuma tax records, crime stats and Karpowerships contract

By Citizen Reporter

ConCourt orders Sars to reconsider application to access Zuma’s tax records

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has directed the South African Revenue Service (Sars) to make a fresh determination on releasing former president Jacob Zuma’s tax records.

The ConCourt delivered its judgment on Tuesday.

South Africa’s crime stats reveal a troubling trend in rising violence

Photo: The Citizen News/Bernadette Bronkhorst

Police Minister Bheki Cele will present the quarterly crime stats – for the fourth quarter of 2022/2023 – on Tuesday, 30 May.

Cele presented the crime statistics to the Portfolio Committee on Tuesday morning, showing increase of 3.4% when compared to the same period last year.

Karpowerships: Contract could be reduced to 10 or 5 years

A picture taken on June 16, 2020 shows a general view of Karpowership company’s shipyard with powerships at altinova district, in Yalova. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)

Government is considering lowering permit periods for Karpowerships to below 20 years, says the head of project management in the Presidency, Rudi Dicks.

The Turkish energy company was initially set to moor its ships at Saldanah, Koega and Richards Bay for 20 years as government races to procure power.

Dental hygienist shot dead near Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

Image: iStock

A senior oral hygienist has been shot dead outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The healthcare worker was shot on Tuesday morning in what is believed to be an apparent hit.

Motalatale Modiba, head of communication for the Gauteng

Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

Eusebius McKaiser. Photo: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

Renowned analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

McKaiser reportedly passed away on Tuesday, 30 May. He was 44 years old.

