Dental hygienist shot dead near Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital

A senior oral hygienist has been shot dead outside the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.

The healthcare worker was shot on Tuesday morning in what is believed to be an apparent hit.

Motalatale Modiba, head of communication for the Gauteng Department of Health, said they are shocked by the incident.

“We have learnt with shock the news of the shooting and killing of a chief oral hygienist near the Chris Hani Baragwaneth Academic Hospital. She was on her way to work at the Lillian Ngoyi Community Health Centre at the time of the incident.”

Murder condemned

Modiba said the woman’s colleagues are devastated by her death.

“The news of this gruesome murder has been received with deep sadness among fellow health workers. The MEC for Wellness and Health (Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko) has condemned the incident and has implored law enforcement agencies to spare no effort to apprehend those behind this act.

“We convey our deep condolences to our fallen colleague and as a department would look into what support they would need at a time like this,” Modiba added.

Crime stats

Meanwhile, violent crimes increased by 4% for the period between January and March this year, when compared to January – March 2022.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday, 30 May.

Cele presented the quarterly crime stats – for the fourth quarter of 2022/2023 to the Portfolio Committee, showing increase of 3.4% when compared to the same period last year.

Murders

The state revealed that a total of 6 289 murders were reported during those months, which is an increase of 3.4%.

Attempted murders also increased by 8.4%, with 6 192 reported to police during the fourth quarter of 2022/2023 while assault with the intent to inflict grievous bodily harm (GBH) increased by 0.7% (43 090 reported cases).

