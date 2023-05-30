Eusebius McKaiser dies from suspected epileptic seizure

By Faizel Patel

Renowned analyst, broadcaster and author Eusebius McKaiser has died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure.

McKaiser reportedly passed away on Tuesday, 30 May. He was 44 years old.

His manager, Jackie Strydom, told TimesLIVE he was going about his day without any hint of illness.

“It all happened so quickly. His partner, Nduduzo Nyanda, is at the mortuary with his family,” said Strydom.

“I am so distraught. I can’t believe this.”

Inspiration

Just a few hours before McKaiser passed away, he shared a post about being wowed by South African amputee dancer Musa Motha, who appeared on the hit United Kingdom (UK) show Britain’s Got Talent, dancing with his crutches.

“Stop what you’re doing. Right now. You need to watch this. Wow. I … am speechless & ran out of tears. Also retweet so Musa Motha becomes a household name in SA and not just a star on a UK show. This is the inspiration you needed for this week.”

Biography

McKaiser was born in Grahamstown to a family of little means.

He first enrolled at Rhodes University in 1997, to study towards a BA in Law and Philosophy.

An Honours and then a Masters in philosophy, both with distinction, followed prior to him being selected on a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University.

McKaiser authored a few books, including A Bantu In My Bathroom, Could I Vote DA? and Run, Racist Run.

McKaiser, who was a regular contributor to TimesLive, also hosted a weekly politics and morality talk show on Talk Radio 702, the Talk at Nine Show, and he presented on Interface on SABC3.

Tributes

McKaiser’s death was met with shock, with politicians and other high-profile people expressing their condolences and sadness.

Tributes poured in for the veteran broadcaster from all spheres across South Africa.

Social activist Yusuf Abramjee said McKaiser will be missed.

“I’m devastated to hear of the sudden death of Eusebius McKaiser. He was always such a professional and had the honour of working with him over many years. Eusebius will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

702 was also shattered by McKaiser’s passing. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of renowned journalist and former 702 presenter Eusebius McKaiser. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his loved ones during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the broadcaster was “a brilliant mind”.

“I followed his work, and I enjoyed his shows and interviews when he was at 702. He brought his own signature style to the radio. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace,” wrote Magwenya on Twitter.

Notwithstanding our disagreements, he was a very brilliant mind. I followed his work, and I enjoyed his shows and interviews when he was at 702. He brought his own signature style to the radio. Condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace. https://t.co/Ny1iGRnB1u— Vincent Magwenya 🇿🇦 (@SpokespersonRSA) May 30, 2023

