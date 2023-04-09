Daily news update: Thabo Bester arrest, SABC board saga and load shedding

By Citizen Reporter

Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha’s deportation from Tanzania ‘doable’ – Lamola

Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola during a press briefing in Pretoria on 16 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The South African government have confirmed the arrest of convicted murder and rapist, Thabo Bester in Tanzania.

Bester, dubbed the “Facebook rapist”, was arrested on Friday night alongside his partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, and a Mozambican national in the East African country.

Addressing the media in a briefing on Saturday afternoon, Justice and Correctional Service Minister, Ronald Lamola, said the wanted fugitives were in custody.

Read more here

SABC board: MPs welcome legal opinion after Ramaphosa’s letter declared ‘grossly unlawful’

President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the State of the Nation (Sona) debate in the National Assembly on 12 February 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies has welcomed the legal opinion provided to it on Thursday, declaring that President Cyril Ramaphosa had acted unlawfully by questioning its list of candidates for the SABC board.

The committee and opposition parties have now called on Ramaphosa to appoint a new SABC board immediately.

Parliament’s legal advisor, Andile Tetyana, told the committee that the president’s request for the names of 12-member SABC board to be reconsidered was “unprecedented and grossly unlawful”.

Read more here

Load shedding returns – Stage 2 expected until Sunday

Picture: iStock

South Africans reprieve from load shedding over the Easter weekend was short-lived after Eskom confirmed that the country will go back to stage 2 from 5pm on Saturday.

Stage 2 will remain until 5am on Sunday, but load shedding will thereafter be suspended again.

Eskom’s interim spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena confirmed that the power utility will provide an update on Sunday afternoon or as soon as any significant changes occur.

Read more here

Sadtu concerned over increased violence, robberies at schools

Picture: iStock

The South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has expressed concern about safety in schools across the country.

Sadtu says violent incidents and robberies have been occurring frequently at schools since the beginning of the 2023 academic year.

According to the union, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) was the most affected province as a result of such incidents.

Read more here

‘Post office crumbling under the pressure’ as Sassa cards expire

Sassa grants beneficiaries queue outside Sharpeville Post Office in Johannesburg, 15 January 2021. Photo: Nigel Sibanda

Chaos ensued outside the South African Post Office branch in Athlone, Cape Town, this week.

This particular post office appears to be buckling under pressure as many of the gold social grant cards are expiring over the coming months, but the Black Sash is concerned the problem is widespread.

Social grants are loaded onto the gold cards through Postbank.

Read more here

SIU investigating 7 000 NPOs over lottery fraud

Head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi, at the Special Investigating Unit’s office in Meyers Park, Pretoria. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

With a team of dedicated investigators, South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit (SIU) – the country’s version of the American FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) – may appear smaller in stature, but its track record in a colossal fight against corruption, speaks volumes.

Having won 98% of cases in courts of law, the SIU performance in the 2021/22 financial year has continued to show an impressive record.

Read more here

Three times Boity Thulo got it right, steal her fashion looks

South African businesswoman and rapper, Boity Thulo. Picture: Instagram

Boity, as she’s known to her fans, understands what to wear for every occasion and is continuously transforming her style for each event.

Not only does she boast a few business brands under her belt but Boity is the benchmark of South African body goals, she always manages to accentuate her natural curves in everything she wears.

Read more here

Blitzboks bow out of Singapore Sevens

Former Blitzboks star JC Pretorius is now playing XV-man rugby with the Lions. Picture: Christopher Pike/Getty Images

The Blitzboks bowed out in the group stages of the Singapore Sevens after going down 12-7 to New Zealand in their third Pool A match.

Needing to beat the Kiwis by 30 points or more to progress to the Cup quarter-finals, the South Africans lost Shaun Williams, Ricardo Duarttee and Tiaan Pretorius to injury before their clash with the old rivals at the Singapore National Stadium.

Read more here