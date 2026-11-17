No official water restrictions have been implemented yet across major Gauteng metros with dam levels decreasing.

No official water restrictions have been implemented yet across major Gauteng metros, with dam levels across the country starting to decrease slightly heading into a summer with below-average rainfall expected.

The City of Tshwane’s strict restrictions have been put on hold due to a technical challenge.

No official water restrictions implemented yet

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo confirmed yesterday that the media statement on water restrictions has been withdrawn after unforeseen technical challenges emerged, requiring further assessment before the city can issue an update.

Last week, the city announced the implementation of level 2 restrictions with immediate effect, after the Gauteng cooperative governance and traditional affairs department directed all water services authorities to urgently assess the current supply and demand patterns to prevent the potential collapse of the Rand Water system.

Mashigo said since September, Tshwane has registered high consumption from its Rand Water supply meters and has exceeded its permanent licence target by 34% and its temporary licence target by 19%.

Initially, Tshwane was to implement measures to reduce consumption by 200 million litres per day.

Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina said, during her state of the water resources of the Western Cape briefing yesterday, that the results of the analysis did not indicate water supply violations from the water resource perspective, thus did not require any restrictions to be imposed on these systems.

This was according to the risk analysis for the systems in the summer rainfall areas conducted in May.

Combined storage in Western Cape system at 72.5%

Majodina said the Western Cape Water Supply System consists of six interconnected dams, Upper and Lower Steenbras, Theewaterskloof, Berg River, Wemmershoek and Voëlvlei dams, with a total storage capacity of 898.2 million cubic metres, with the accessible storage considered in the operational analysis amounting to 826 million cubic metres.

“As at 2 November, combined storage in the Western Cape Water Supply System stood at 72.5% (646.5 million cubic metres) compared to 84.4% (694 million cubic metres) during 2025,” she added.

The Cape water supply system shows rain in 2024-25 and 2025-26 was below the long-term average.

“While the major dams remain at acceptable levels overall, some key components of the system have recorded significant declines compared to the previous year.

The current storage is below the preferred threshold of 80% and 11.9 % points below the 10-year average of 84.49%.

Joburg Water did not comment.