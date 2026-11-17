Patients confirmed they were unable to obtain some prescribed medication at clinics in Ivory Park and Kaalfontein.

People visiting public health care facilities in Gauteng continue to face shortages of essential medicines, raising concerns about the impact on those living with chronic illnesses who depend on government facilities for treatment.

During visits to clinics in Ivory Park and Kaalfontein yesterday, The Citizen spoke to patients who confirmed they were unable to obtain some of their prescribed medication.

Gauteng clinic medicine shortages

An elderly patient at Ebony Park Clinic said she had repeatedly visited the facility for medication to manage high blood pressure and other illnesses, but had left without receiving the treatment she needed.

“I have been coming here for my high blood pressure treatment and other medicines, as I am suffering from many illnesses, but did not get any help,” she said.

Another patient, who asked not to be identified and attends a clinic in Joburg, said two of the medicines he needed were out of stock.

“Two of the medications I needed are out of stock. Now I must buy them from the pharmacy, and they are expensive,” the patient said.

A nurse, who also requested anonymity because she was not authorised to speak to the media, said patients were spending hours waiting to be attended to, only to discover that their medication was unavailable.

Patients queue for hours only for meds to be unavailable

“People queue for four or five hours, get into the clinic and there are no medicines for them,” the nurse added.

DA Gauteng health spokesperson Madeleine Hicklin said the province was experiencing serious shortages of essential medicines, including high blood pressure medication, antiretrovirals (ARVs), blood thinners, bipolar medication and insulin for diabetic patients.

Hicklin added the DA had demanded answers from Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko, who had acknowledged the shortages and indicated the department was moving medication between health care facilities to alleviate the problem.

“She has indicated they are aware of the stock-outs and are trying to alleviate the problems by borrowing medication from one facility to another, which ultimately does not really address the real problems,” Hicklin said.

She added the DA was particularly concerned about the shortage of mental health medication, warning the situation needed to be addressed urgently.

Shortages at several facilities

According to Hicklin, the shortages had been reported at several facilities, including Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, Nigel Clinic and Northmead Clinic.

She also raised concerns about the availability of medication used to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Hicklin said Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital had reportedly struggled for months to access Symbicort, a drug used to manage COPD.

She cited the case of a pensioner at Steve Biko Academic Hospital who had allegedly been unable to access Xarelto, a blood thinning medication, for two months.

Hicklin said the woman had been diagnosed with a blood clot in her leg but was still struggling to obtain the prescribed medication.

Nurse can’t get hubby’s diabetes meds as clinics run dry

A senior nurse at one of the affected clinics told The Citizen that the shortages of critical medications has been ongoing for a long time.

“What you are talking about is true, all the clinics within the City of Joburg Region A do not have enough medicine.

“Here we are talking about serious medications such as those for high blood pressure, diabetes, heart-related diseases and folic acid, which is also used by patients suffering from epilepsy and other different medicines.”

The nurse added the region has been suffering from a shortage of chronic disease medication.

According to her, the shortage of chronic medication was because the government was not managing its administration properly, as they do with HIV programmes.

Govt not managing administration properly

“The shortage of HIV-related medication is being addressed speedily because their database is organised.

“But with other diseases, they don’t even have statistics. Let me tell you how this affected me personally.

“My husband is diabetic, and we spend about R2 000 on his medication monthly, because in my home town the clinics and the hospitals don’t have medicines.

“Another problem is some foreign nationals, with the help of other health care employees, are stealing medicines and selling them in their home countries.”