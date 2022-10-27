Makro strike: Cosatu says it supports Saccawu members

Devina Haripersad

The strike action by Makro employees – who are members of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) – entered the second day on Thursday.

Saccawu members are still demanding an across the board increase of R900 or 12%, whichever is the greater, a minimum wage of R8,000, an improvement of Commission from 10% on margin to 20% margin for salesperson, an increase in Category 3 working hours from 160 to 195 per month, a 13th Cheque to be made separate from the December salary, a uniform allowance of R100 and a moratorium on retrenchments for the duration of the agreement.

“Our members have reached a point where they can no more tolerate the brutality that they are confronted with as a result of the exploitative working conditions, including but not limited to low wages, and ever non-ending retrenchment. It’s all or nothing. This is the message that employers understand better,” the union posted on its social media pages.

Strikes in KZN, Gauteng and Western Cape

Day 2 of the strikes outside Makro stores.

Meanwhile, pickets took place outside stores in KwaZulu-Natal, such as Cornubia, Gauteng, and the Western Cape, in Montague Gardens, and on Ottery Road today, 27 October 2022.

Saccawu reportedly said that it had been in four conciliation sessions with the CCMA, but they were not able to reach an agreement.

The workers are demanding a 12% wage increase and an R8,000 minimum wage.

These numbers have been put forward to Makro, which has only offered them a 4.5% increase. They have rejected this, saying it is not inline with inflation.

Stores have been trading normally despite the protest action.

Cosatu supports Saccawu

Cosatu national spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that the union supports Saccawu members from Makro stores, who are on strike over salary wage negotiations.

“The demands of these workers are valid, and we call on the company to accede to these reasonable demands,” Pamla said.

“They should work with the union to find an amicable solution to the current impasse.

“All these demands are reasonable and are in line with the escalating cost of living that has seen the price of everything going through the roof,” Pamla added.

Pamla explained that the 14th National Congress of Cosatu was clear that the only way to respond to such challenges is for workers to take forward their struggles, advance and defend their interests and aspirations, and fight to the bitter end for that which belongs to them.

“Saccawu is implementing the mandate of the Cosatu 14th National Congress of pushing back against wage stagnation, retrenchments, and the appropriation of labour productivity gains by capital. The fortunes of the rich and the super-rich have soared, while social inequality has reached unprecedented levels because of the vast appropriation of wealth from the bottom to the top.

“Far from resolving the contradictions that have manifested themselves, capitalism has exacerbated the problem of poverty and inequality.

“Cosatu calls on Makro workers to unite and work together to push back against attempts to institutionalise poverty wages and for employers to treat them like glorified slaves,” he concluded.