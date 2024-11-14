News

By Faizel Patel

14 Nov 2024

01:41 pm

Decomposed body of illegal miner brought to surface at Stilfontein mine [VIDEO]

The decomposed body of an illegal miner has been recovered from the Stilfontein mine in the North West province. It...

Picture: @newstruthliz/AP ·

The decomposed body of an illegal miner has been recovered from the Stilfontein mine in the North West province.

It is understood the body of the zama zama was retrieved around just after 11am Thursday.

Over 4,000 illegal miners remain underground while police have cut water and food supplies.

Watch community leader Thembile Botman speaking about the rertrieval of the illegal miners body

Rope

Community leader Thembile Botman told journalists that volunteers had used ropes to pull the body out.

“We tried to say, because obviously the government has capacity of better measures. This was the only thing that we could get when we requested community members to assist. So, it seems like we will continue with the same system to have fifty people on the surface. Retrieving one body underground.

“It’s almost 2 000 meters going down, that is almost 2km going down, that’s why is slowed,” Botman

Five miners have so far been pulled out alive from the mine.  They include miners from South Africa, Mozambique and Lesotho.

ALSO READ: Water and food to be delivered to illegal miners as police urge them to resurface

