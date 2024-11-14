Water and food to be delivered to illegal miners as police urge them to resurface

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will on Thursday allow food and water deliveries to illegal miners who remain underground.

This as the Operation Vala Umgodi task team in North West continues to urge illegal miners, who are still underground in the Stilfontein area, to return to the surface.

Police and other safety officials will remain in place until all illegal miners have resurfaced and been arrested.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) call on these illegal miners to resurface so that they can get relevant help or aid, including any medical attention that may be required. We appeal to the community in the area to allow the police space to do their job. The SAPS will not allow criminality to thrive,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

Illegal miners underground

An estimated 4,000 illegal miners remain underground, with reports indicating that several may have already died, according to a community member who assessed the situation on Tuesday.

Community members have reportedly volunteered to go underground in an attempt to rescue the illegal miners, as police say the conditions are too dangerous for them to enter.

The illegal miners were underground with no food, water and necessities because the Vala Umgodi teams led by the SAPS and SANDF are blocking routes used to deliver food and necessities to these miners.

Two weeks ago, at least 500 miners resurfaced from the abandoned mines due to starvation and dehydration.

On Wednesday, only three miners resurfaced.

To date, more than 1,000 illegal miners have resurfaced, and efforts are ongoing to ensure that those who remain underground resurface.

“The SAPS will continue to stamp the authority of the state without fear or favour,” said Mokgwabone.

‘We will smoke them out’

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni faced criticism after saying the government would not assist the miners.

During a media briefing on Wednesday, Ntshavheni said: “You want us to send help to criminals? Honestly?

“We are not sending help to criminals. We are going to smoke them out. They will come out. Criminals are not to be helped, criminals are to be persecuted.

“We didn’t send them there and they didn’t go down there for the good benefit or intentions of the republic so we can’t help them.

“Those who want to help them, they must go and take the food down there. They will come out [and] we will arrest them.”

Ntshavheni’s comments sparked criticism, with some saying the illegal miners are still human beings in a life-threatening situation.

“Come on. The Minister is talking about human beings here. People facing a perilous life-threatening calamity must be rescued. Arrest and prosecute them for breaking the law. But don’t leave them to perish in horrific circumstances. What happened to Ubuntu?” said chairperson of the federal council of the DA, Helen Zille.

However, Zille seems to have changed her story on Thursday.

Something about the Zama-Zamas needs to be explained: Are they trapped underground? Or are they there voluntarily? If the latter, I can understand why the police do not want to face death by going down to arrest them. If the Zamas have a choice to exit, it is theirs to make — Helen Zille (@helenzille) November 14, 2024

“That is inhumane even if you are chasing a criminal and get involved in an accident you call an ambulance and you later arrest later,” said ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa.