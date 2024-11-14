Eastgate Shopping Centre trading as normal after robbery

The robbers stormed the shopping centre at about 9:15am on Thursday morning.

Eastgate Shopping Centre is trading as normal after a robbery at the mall.

It is understood that robbers stormed the shopping centre at about 9:15 am on Thursday.

While Eastgate did not disclose the name of the stores that were allegedly robbed, messages on community WhatsApp groups claimed that shots were allegedly fired at Woolworths and an iStore which had just received new stock.

Robbery

In a statement posted on X, Eastgate Shopping Centre confirmed the robbery.

“Eastgate Shopping Centre is aware of a robbery on Thursday, 14 November, at approximately 09h15 at a store on the upper level.

“The safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants is of the utmost importance to Eastgate Shopping Centre, and the South African Police (SAPS) are currently on the scene investigating the incident. The mall is trading as normal,” it said.

Armed robbers killed

Last month, four armed robbers were killed in a shootout with police at the R59 in Alberton.

Addressing the media at the crime scene, Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni said the suspects were on their way to commit a business robbery in the area and were killed during a confrontation with the police.

“As the police followed and attempted to stop them, they started firing at the police. The police retaliated and during that process, four suspects died at the scene.”

Warning

Mthombeni said police are combing the scene as investigations continue.

Earlier in October, seven suspects were arrested by police and private security shortly after they robbed a jewellery shop in Clearwater Mall, Roodepoort.

With the festive season just a few weeks away, police have urged shoppers to be extra vigilant while shopping at malls and other outlets.

