Deeds office to relocate after urgent intervention

Deeds Office employees are set to move after urgent intervention, but concerns about the backlog persist.

The department of public works has six weeks to identify and approve a new temporary location for the Deeds Office following an urgent intervention by the director-general of the department of rural affairs and land reform, under whose auspices the office falls.

The intervention happened after The Citizen detailed the dire situation at the Johannesburg office, which is said to be an unsafe and unfit work environment.

The relocation comes amid ongoing infrastructure challenges that have disrupted operations at the Johannesburg office for the past two weeks.

Deeds Office relocates

During a visit to the building on Monday, director-general Mooketsa Ramasodi and his team, including the chief registrar of deeds, acknowledged that the building’s conditions were unsuitable for work and approved the relocation of 175 employees to new premises.

Public Servants Association (PSA) provincial organiser Sibusiso Ndzala confirmed that though a permanent building is expected to be ready in 2026, employees will move into an interim facility due to the urgency of the situation.

It is understood that during the meeting, public works initially suggested renovations.

But the director-general rejected the idea, citing high costs and impracticality.

However, an agreement detailed that over the next few weeks, the staff will temporarily work from the ground floor, with a rotation system allowing examiners to work from home while a task team comprising management and organised labour has been established to oversee the move and ensure the new workspace meets proper standards.

“Previously, we successfully relocated Treasury and e-Government offices under similar circumstances. The priority is employee safety.

‘Priority is employee safety’

“During this transition, workers will rotate shifts due to space limitations, ensuring service delivery continues. It is the employer’s responsibility to implement strategies that maintain operations despite the move.”

Karla Strydom, a committee member of the Johannesburg Attorneys Association property committee, welcomed the directive by the DG but expressed concern over the backlog at the Deeds Office.