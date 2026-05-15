Mpumalanga department accused of failing disabled job seekers

Department filled 16 of 157 reserved EPWP posts. Activists reject grant excuse and demand partnership to hire qualified candidates.

The Mpumalanga department of public works, roads and transport is under fire for claiming that expanded public works (EPWP) positions designated for people with disabilities are not filled because they receive social grants and some are reluctant to disclose their disability status.

The department’s recent fourth-quarter performance report indicated they had a target of 157 EPWP positions reserved for people with disabilities for the 2025-2026 financial year, but only filled 16.

Department filled 16 of 157 reserved EPWP posts

According to the report, the department claims that many people with disabilities participate minimally in the EPWP programme because they are social grant recipients.

Others had not been part of the programme because they were reluctant to disclose their disability status, it said.

Yesterday, Oupa Zitha, Mpumalanga chair of Disabled People South Africa, said his organisation and the department were trying to address the problem. “What the department is saying is not true.

“How can people deny such an opportunity because of a grant that is not enough?

“We are in a meeting to discuss such challenges to assist where possible since we have many employable candidates who are ready to take up available positions,” said Zitha.

He also accused the department of lying that some eligible candidate missed the opportunities because they were reluctant to disclose their disability status.

Disabled People SA accused department of lying

He urged the department to work closely with the organisation without allowing politicians to intervene during the employment process.

The provincial public works department and the rest of the Mpumalanga government must partner with organisations supporting persons with disabilities, he said.

That would give them direction on how to improve their EPWP intake and fill senior positions for people with disabilities.

Mpumalanga DA MPL Teboho Sekaledi urged the provincial government to partner with organisations supporting persons with disabilities to avoid problems like this.

“That will give them direction on how to improve their EPWP intake and fill senior positions advertised for people with disabilities.

The provincial government must also be reminded that employment equity regulations call for the workforce in public and private institutions or companies to be 3% persons living with disabilities.

Partner with with persons with disabilities to avoid problems

“The Act also empowers the department of employment and labour to fine public and private institutions that fail to meet these equity targets.”

Sekaledi said her organisation would push government to comply with the new Employment Equity Amendment Act and make jobs and business opportunities available for persons living with disabilities.

It is not the first time the Mpumalanga government has been accused of failing to empower disabled people.

A few years ago, the Mpumalanga Office of the Premier claimed that it had not funded businesses owned by disabled people because they were not registered on the government Central Database, making it difficult to locate them.

Disability activist Dolfred Sihlangu called on the department of employment and labour to be serious about penalising the entities that fail to uphold the law.

“Penalising the public and private institutions and companies that fail to reach the minimum target for the employment of persons with disabilities has long been enacted.

Be serious about penalising the entities

“It is in the Employment Equity Act of 1998. It is clear fines must be imposed on the employers.

“So far, we have never heard of any employer who has been penalised for this.

“It is clear that nothing will be done for such failures. The department of labour and employment will do nothing.”

Disabled People South Africa national chair Patrick Mahlakoane was also angered by the department’s statements.

“Not every disabled person receives a social grant or disability grant.

“There are disabled persons who do not qualify to get disability grants because they can still work if given an opportunity.

Dept needs to communicate with organisations

“The department needs to communicate with organisations for disabled persons so that we can assist them to get persons with disabilities.”

Department of public works spokesperson Bongani Dhlamini did not respond to the questions sent to him on Wednesday by the time of going to press.