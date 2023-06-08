Cholera: Death toll rises to 31 with 166 confirmed cases in Gauteng, Free State

By Siphumelele Khumalo

More than 600 people with suspected cholera symptoms have been seen in Gauteng and Free State hospitals.

The death toll currently stands at 31; with 29 in Gauteng, 1 in Free State and Mpumalanga also accounts for 1.

The outbreak of cholera in some parts of the country, has sparked a joint front to contain the spread of the disease and save lives.

According to the Department of Health, working with various stakeholders has continued to make significant progress in response to the cholera outbreak.

The national, provincial and district outbreak response teams have been activated and managed to reach over 300 contacts as part of case finding and contact tracing activities.

This included health promotion and continuous distribution of 3 000 hygiene packs donated by UNICEF and Doctors Without Borders to households and local schools in the affected communities.

Spokesperson for the Department of Health Foster Mohale said they have setup a well equipped temporary field health facility (Kanana Cholera Treatment Centre), in the epicenter – Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

He said this has not only relieved pressure at Jubilee hospital, but also contributed to improving response in the area.

“With regards to positive cases, the country has recorded a total cumulative number of 166 laboratory-confirmed cases and 202 suspected cases of cholera in five provinces, between 1 February and 06 June 2023,” Mohale said.

Majority of cases were recorded in Gauteng, accounting for at least 92% or 152 cases, while Free State Province recorded 5%, translating into 9 cases.

Other provinces which recorded positive cases include Limpopo (1), Mpumalanga (1) and North West (3).

“Majority of these cases were diagnosed at public laboratories. The ages of patients in Gauteng range from 1 year to 91 years, while in Free State ranges from 10 to 50 years,” he said.

Support

The Department of Social Development continues with psychosocial support and social relief packages to the families of the deceased.

Mohale urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, and wash hands thoroughly with soap before handling and preparing food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection.

“Never drink water from unsafe sources such as rivers, dams, streams, unless boiled or disinfected first,” he added.

