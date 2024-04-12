‘They told me to accept that I am permanently disabled’: 20-year-old claims vaccine caused her arm health issues

However, the health department said her hand swelling two days after getting the vaccine was just purely coincidental and not caused by the vaccine.

Mbali Mbambo, a 20-year-old high school pupil from Orange Farm says the South African public healthcare system has failed her.

According to Mbambo her problem began when she got her shot of the Pfizer vaccine in 2022 at Letshata Secondary School. She says she has since been given the runaround by the health department, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital and Stretford Clinic since 2022.

Vaccine did not cause arm to deform

The 20-year-old claims to have gotten an allergic reaction to the vaccine which has caused her hand and arm to swell and deform.

However, the health department said her hand swelling two days after getting the vaccine was just purely coincidental and not caused by the vaccine.

“It was a coincidence that the fracture (broken wrist bone), swelling of hand and wrist drop happened two days after vaccination.

ALSO READ: Bogus doctor tries to solicit bribe at Chris Hani Baragwanath

There is no way that it can be appropriate to say the swelling of the hand is related or was caused by the vaccination because the damage on the hand was caused by the fracture and injury to the nerve in the arm,” Gauteng Department of Health, Acting Head of Communication Khutso Rabothata said in a statement.

Furthermore, Rabothata explained how the swelling came about. She said it was revealed that Mbambo had broken one of her wrist bones – the radial bone. She added that the fracture was likely to have caused the swelling.

Moreover, according to the health official the fracture “was also complicated by pressure caused on the nerve in the wrist” which she says led to neuropathy resulting in Mbambo’s wrist dropping.

READ MORE: South African Medical Association says public health system not ready for NHI

“The final classification indicates that the swelling is not as a result of vaccination given the information provided, and the findings of the investigation,” Rabothata concluded.

‘Bara cannot help me’

The young woman said the hospital and health system were untruthful. She said they had not delivered on their promise of providing her with a further specialist.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika, Gauteng Health Pediatrician Dr Helen Bapela refuted these claims and asserted that Bara is the department’s quaternary.

“We don’t have specialists further than Bara. Those are the highest specialists we have in Gauteng. It’s a quaternary, it’s a level four,” Bapela added.

NOW READ: Limpopo family claims hospital negligence led to death of loved one

Mbambo said Stretford clinic would always transfer her back to Baragwanath Hospital where she was constantly told that they cannot help her.

“The clinic [Stretford] has never helped me. I would occasionally go there when it’s cold and I felt pain on my arm.

“The clinic and the hospital keep saying they cannot help me because my hand is ruined,” she said.

Suggestions to have arm amputated

Mbambo said when she visited Bara on Wednesday; she was told again that her hand was never going to get better.

“The doctor that discharged me told me I am permanently disabled and there is nothing they can do for me,” she added.

ALSO READ: Healthcare: Ill-considered allegations have tremendous impact on doctors

Furthermore, she said she was referred to Helen Joseph by a doctor from Bara who allegedly told her that her hand would not get better and suggested that she amputate it instead.

“I was heartbroken when I found out that I had to get my arm amputated. I didn’t know what to do when they told me my hand was not going to heal because I thought it would get better,” she said.

‘I miss out a lot on school’ – Mbambo

The matriculant said on top of everything that she has to go through with the health system; she also stresses a lot about school.

According to Mbambo she does not receive any assistance from her school, which she says causes her to be stressed and depressed because she is in matric.

“I miss out a lot on school especially when it’s cold because I constantly have to go to the hospital as my hand gets too painful,” she added.

She said her situation was unfavorable because even though she goes to the clinics and hospitals, she does not receive any help.

READ MORE: SA’s education system in crisis as teacher attacks escalate