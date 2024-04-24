SA healthcare sick with corruption: Nearly 50 graft cases registered since Jan last year

The Eastern Cape Department of Health recorded 15 corruption cases.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla during a media briefing at Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on 31 May 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Since January 2023, nearly 50 cases of corruption have been documented across various Departments of Health in all provinces except for the North West.

This is according to Health Minister Joe Phaahla.

In a parliamentary response, the Health Minister revealed that out of the total 47 matters, some of the cases were being reported to the South African Police Service (Saps).

Provincial breakdown

Phaahla said the Eastern Cape Department of Health recorded 15 corruption cases, the highest of all provinces, with four cases having been concluded while three were still under investigation.

“There is one case in which there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations of corruption. In the remaining seven cases, the investigation process is under way,” he said in response to a question by Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Michéle Clarke.

According to the minister, the amount of funds lost as a result of the alleged corrupt practices has not been quantified yet.

He added that the provincial department has initiated legal proceedings on the matter that related to the issuing of fraudulent medical certificates.

In Free State, at least eight cases of corruption involving R2.8 million were recorded.

So far, four employees have been dismissed, while four people resigned and two others were undergoing disciplinary processes.

The police are investigating three cases and five matters are in court.

Phaahla indicated that the Limpopo province saw eight corruption cases involving R1.2 million.

According to the minister, even cases have been complete, while the investigation in one case was still under way.

“Fraud allegations in the three cases could not be proved and as a result, they were closed. On the remaining four, an internal disciplinary process is under way,” Phaahla said, adding that two cases have been referred to the police.

Both Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) followed recording six corruption cases each.

In KZN, the money lost was just above R280 000. Officials involved have been subjected to disciplinary processes.

“An amount of R138 741 was recovered,” Phaahla said.

The financial loss suffered by the Gauteng Health Department has been yet to be quantified.

“The investigations are underway as a result of no consequence management that have been implemented.”

Health official convicted

Furthermore, a Northern Cape Health Department official was convicted for accepting a R10 000 bribe.

The official was found guilty and issued a fine of R120 000 or three years’ imprisonment after his case was reported to the police.

The two years of the sentence was suspended for five years,” Phaahla continued.

The provincial department had instituted disciplinary processes against the official resulting in a three months suspension without salary.

A Final Written Warning was issued by the department before the official’s eventual conviction.

There were two cases in Mpumalanga. No criminal case that has been opened as the investigation was still underway.

Additionally, the Western Cape Health Department recorded one case although the funds involved could not be calculated.

“It relates [to] that amount that was supposed to be levied against the service provider.”

One official has since been suspended, with a disciplinary hearing set to follow.

A criminal case was registered with the police in this regard.