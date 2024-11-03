Over 200 illegal miners resurface in Orkney, hundreds believed to be trapped underground

Hundreds more are believed to still be trapped underground.

Over 200 illegal miners have resurfaced from abandoned mines in Orkney, North West on Saturday. Many more believed to still be trapped underground.

According to national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the suspects resurfaced due to starvation and dehydration as Operation Vala Umgodi task teams monitored the area.

“These 225 illegal miners are part of others believed to be hundreds if not a thousand illegal miners who are stuck underground with no food, water and necessities because the Vala Umgodi teams led by the SAPS and SANDF are blocking routes used to deliver food and necessities to these miners,” said Mathe.

Most of those arrested include South Africans, Mozambicans, and Basotho nationals. The SAPS will provide updates on other nationalities as more suspects resurface.

Earlier this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) blocked surrounding communities from delivering food parcels, water and other necessities to the illegal miners in the abandoned mining shafts in Orkney.

“This act of stamping the authority of the state eventually forced these illegal miners to resurface.

“This operation is ongoing and the SAPS and the SANDF are still monitoring these old abandoned mine shafts as more and more illegal miners resurface.”

Illegal miners arrested

Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, commended the efforts of the Vala Umgodi task teams in North West.

“We are closely monitoring the situation that is unfolding in the North West province. We are not backing down until all those illegal miners resurface and are arrested,” said Sibiya.

“Since its inception in December 2023 to date, more than 13 691 suspects have been arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for illegal mining. We have seized R5 million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million through Operation Vala Umgodi.”

In September, a 65-year-old man from Rustenburg was arrested for allegedly allowing a group of illegal miners access to the Khuseleka mine shaft through a bedroom in his home.

Upon his arrest, the man claimed he had been threatened by the men to use his house as an entry passage.