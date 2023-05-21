Gauteng health MEC to visit Jubilee Hospital as Diarrhoeal disease outbreak claims 7 lives

By Thapelo Lekabe

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko is expected on Sunday to visit Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, following the recent outbreak of diarrhoeal disease cases in the area.

Diarrhoeal disease outbreak

The visit comes after seven people lost their lives due to the outbreak in Hammanskraal.

According to the provincial health department, the MEC is visiting the hospital after expressing concern about the number of people presenting with diarrhoeal disease, which is a common and often highly infectious condition that affects the stomach and intestines.

The disease is a leading cause of child mortality and morbidity worldwide and mainly spreads by contact with an infected person or through contaminated food and drinking water sources.

Since Monday, 67 people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Green Field in Hammanskraal have presented at Jubilee District Hospital with symptoms of diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting which led to seven of them dying.

Officials on high alert

The health department said provincial and district outbreak response teams were dispatched to the hospital and the affected areas on Saturday to investigate the source of the diarrhoeal disease and to raise awareness among communities.

“Already, stool specimen has been collected from some of the affected people. The results are expected from the laboratory during the course of the weekend,” the department said in a statement.

“The Outbreak Response Teams remain on high alert with advocacy and education work continuing especially targeting the immediately affected areas.”

Cholera cases

Meanwhile, the national Department of Health also warned that the number of Cholera cases in the country has increased.

The total number of positive cholera cases increased to 22 following the detection of four more cases in Gauteng, and seven cases in Vredefort and Parys areas in the Free State.

Members of the public have been urged to avoid known or suspected contaminated food, water and surfaces, and to wash their hands thoroughly with soap before handling food or after using the bathroom to prevent possible infection.

