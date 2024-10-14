Massive diesel tanker fire closes major Gauteng highway [VIDEO]

The tanker caught fire just before 10am on Monday morning. Picture: Tshwane Emergency Services

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department battled a blaze on the N4 westbound highway just before the M17 in Pretoria North on Monday after a 38 000 litre diesel tanker caught fire.

It is understood the tanker caught fire just before 10am on Monday and was totally gutted.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Lindsay Mnguni said they dispatched multiple firefighting resources from Rosslyn Fire Station, Wonderboom Fire Station, Innesdale Fire, Central Fire Station, Themba Fire Station and Ga-Rankuwa Fire Station to the scene.

Watch the diesel tanker on fire on the N4 highway

City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department is battling blaze on the N4 westbound highway just before the M17 in Pretoria North where a 38 000 litre diesel tanker has caught fire. #TankerFire #N4 #Traffic #JHBTraffic Pictures: TEMS @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/YcTWIhwZtp — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) October 14, 2024

Highway closed

Mnguni said the N4 Highway was closed and traffic rerouted, as the scene was unsafe. It is unclear when the road will be reopened.

“Tshwane Metro Police Department and Gauteng Traffic Police are on the scene. There are no injuries that have been reported.”

Mnguni later confirmed the fire was extinguished and clean-up operations were underway.

This is a developing story

