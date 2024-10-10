Three injured in gas explosion at restaurant in KZN

Three people have been injured in a gas explosion at a restaurant in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). It is understood the explosion...

It is understood the explosion happened at the eatery in Howick on Thursday morning.

Injuries

Midlands EMC spokesperson Roland Robertson said Howick’s advanced life support ambulance, along with rescue medics, were dispatched to the Lions River area following the gas explosion at a local restaurant.

Upon arrival, it was established that three people had been injured. Two of them sustained serious burns, while the third suffered moderate injuries.

“All patients were treated on scene before being transported to various hospitals for further care. Authorities are currently on scene,” Robertson said.

Tshwane explosion

In August, more than 2,500 Police trainees were evacuated after a gas explosion near SAPS Tshwane Training Academy.

This explosion happened at a nearby business site adjacent to the Saps Training Academy in Tshwane.

After consulting with experts, a decision was made to evacuate the trainees, Saps trainers, and members from various specialised units, including the Natjoints Coordination Centre (NCC).

Multiple streets were closed after additional firefighting resources were dispatched from Innesdale Fire Station, Hatfield Fire Station, Atteridgeville Fire Station, Silverton Fire Station, Centurion Fire Station, and Rosslyn Fire Station scene as backup.

