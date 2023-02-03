DMRE working to expedite nuclear fuel deal with US

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) says it is working with other government departments to expedite the negotiations of the new Nuclear Cooperation Agreement with the USA.

The announcement comes after the US suspended a pact enabling South Africa to buy fuel for the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant.

The Agreement for Cooperation in Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy between the US and South Africa expired on December 4.

No immediate impact on load shedding

The Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant currently gets its nuclear fuel from Westinghouse Electric Company LLC from the USA to load Unit 1, and Framatome from France to load Unit 2.

The department has assured South Africans that nuclear fuel for current loading cycle has already been purchased and delivered to Koeberg.

“For the next cycle, the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant is expecting fuel to be delivered by Westinghouse Electric Company LLC early 2024,” said DMRE.

“We would like to give an assurance that there is no immediate crisis.”

The department further stated that South Africa had enjoyed many years of strong diplomatic relations with the USA.

The two states signed a Nuclear Cooperation Agreement on the Peaceful Uses of Nuclear Energy in 1995, which came into effect on 4 December 1997 for a period of 25 years.

As such, the term of the Agreement expired by effluxion of time on 4 December 2022.

The DMRE initiated negotiations for the conclusion of a new standardised deal with the USA in 2018.

“Negotiations on a new agreement are ongoing and the parties have resolved to expedite the process, while engaging on measures to ensure continuity of cooperation during the negotiations.”

The USA National Regulatory Commission had informed Westinghouse that it had temporarily withdrawn authorisation to supply the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant with nuclear fuel.

But the department insists the withdrawal was no immediate threat to the country’s escalating energy crisis.

“However, the department notes that urgent resolution is needed to allow Westinghouse Electric Company LLC to provide fuel supply,” it conceded.

The department said there is a commitment between the two countries to conclude the new Nuclear Cooperation Agreement to ensure mutual economic benefit between the two countries.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

