DNA backlog prevents victims from getting closure, says expert

Marizka Coetzer

Experts say DNA evidence is crucial to prevent offenders from committing more crimes.

Sinoville Crisis Centre chief executive Colleen Strauss said a backlog of DNA meant many victims were not getting closure.

“Part of the healing process is the court proceedings. The longer the investigation is delayed due to outstanding forensic tests, the longer it takes for the victim to heal,” she said.

Bokgabo Poo case

Strauss said the case of four-year-old Bokgabo Poo, whose mutilated body was found in Wattville, Benoni, last Saturday, was an example of perpetrators walking free and committing crimes.

Strauss said if the DNA forensics were up to date, people like Ntokozo Zikhali, accused of the murder and rape of Poo, would not be out on bail.

This week, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said Zikhali has a pending case of allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl.

“The law must not give him a chance to get bail again,” he said.

DNA backlog increased to more than 180 000 in July

Action Society coordinator Kaylynn Palm said they wanted the National Forensic Oversight and Ethics Board gone.

She said no one seems to know the status of the DNA backlog.

“According to the official police reports, the backlog stood at more than 150 000 in June and grew to more than 180 000 in July this year,” she said.

The same department confirmed to Action Society that the DNA backlog stood at 143 795 in July 2022. In September, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the backlog status is at 88 374.

Department of criminology at the University of Limpopo head Professor Jaco Barkhuizen said it was strange the number fell so dramatically in such a short period when there was an increase in crime.

“Either forensic labs work 24/7 or some samples have become so corrupt they cannot be used or tested any more. Everything has a shelf life,” he said.

