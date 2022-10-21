Search for Bokgabo Poo’s missing body parts leads to discovery of another body

Kgomotso Phooko

The search for Bokgabo Poo’s missing body parts led to the grisly discovery of another body dumped in a dam in Wattville, Johannesburg.

Bokgabo Poo’s body parts found

The four-year-old went missing last week, after she went to the nearby park with her playmate.

Her friend told the family that a stranger approached them and sent him to go buy sweets alone. When he returned, both the man and Poo were no longer at the park.

The next day, a woman found Poo’s leg buried in a shallow grave in her yard in Tamboville.

She called the community and alerted the police. The rest of what was left of Bokgabo’s body was found in a nearby veld metres away from the house.

Another body found in a dam

The body found floating in the dam by the community members who were searching for the rest of Poo’s missing body parts is reported to be that of an adult.

“The police are conducting an inquest following the discovery of a body of a man in a dam at Wattville on 19 October 2022.

“It is reported that the body was seen floating on the dam by community members who then alerted the police. The body is not yet identified and the police investigations are underway,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

Disgruntled community members chased the police away after officers arrived at the scene, saying they have had enough of crime in the area.

“They kill people for money, they kill kids for money, they rape people and dump them here but police are not doing anything. They just look and pass,” said angry community leader, Sibusiso Mazibuko.

Suspect arrested

Ntokozo Khulekani Zikhali was arrested last week shortly after the discovery of Poo’s mutilated body.

The four-year-old was last seen alive on CCTV footage while walking with the 30-year-old from a local tavern. Police then received a tip-off and the suspect was arrested.

The suspect appeared at the Benoni Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing charges of kidnapping, rape, murder, defeating the ends of justice and violating a corpse.

Addressing the residents outside court, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed that the suspect was previously released on bail for allegedly raping a nine-year-old.

