Devious maids: domestic worker assists robbers to steal employer’s valuables

A Pinetown employer was left stunned last week after their domestic worker allegedly collaborated with two house robbers, assisting them in gaining access to the family home and stealing valuable electronic items.

Adding to the shock was the subsequent revelation that the domestic worker falsely claimed to be a victim of the incident.

However, according to police reports, surveillance footage from neighbouring houses provided a different perspective, showing the domestic helper willingly opening the driveway gate for the two individuals, allowing them entry to the property.

Stolen TV set

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda explained that the incident unfolded last week when the employer came home that evening only to find their TV set missing.

When questioned, the domestic worker explained that she was outside, hanging clothes on the washing line when she heard a noise coming from the house.

“She alleged that when she went to investigate, she saw a man carrying a TV set. She also claimed that she saw another suspect breaking the driveway gate and that the man stole jewellery and robbed her of her cellphone before fleeing the scene in a silver vehicle,” he said.

The employer thereby took the worker to the police station to report the incident.

“However, meticulous police investigation, including the review of surveillance footage, revealed a different story to the one she told,” he added.

Voluntarily opening driveway gate

Netshiunda confirmed that the footage clearly captured the domestic worker deliberately cooperating with the two individuals involved in the robbery. By voluntarily opening the driveway gate, she enabled the perpetrators to enter the premises.

The domestic worker has since been arrested and charged. Police confirmed via an official statement that she appeared in court on Thursday for perjury.

“Police are appealing to community members not to collude with criminals and later open false cases. Resources and time that is spent in investigating fabricated cases could be invested into serving and protecting the residence of the province,” Netshiunda concluded.