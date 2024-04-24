Pitso Mosimane and wife reportedly sued for over R5-million

The amount, as per the report, includes R1-million for her pain and suffering.

Abha Club coach Pitso Mosimane and his wife Moira Tlhagale are reportedly being sued for R5,7-million by their domestic worker.



According to the Sunday World, Dorothy Sikirivao has filed a lawsuit in the Johannesburg High Court after she fell while removing debris from their house, became borderline disabled and lost her ability to fall pregnant and have her biological children.

The newspaper further reported that Sikirivao is seeking recourse after Pitso and Moira initially paid her medical bills but stopped without furnishing any reason.

In the court papers, which the Sunday World claims to have seen, Sikirivao’s lawyers, stated that a freak accident occurred on or about April 26 2021, while she was at the couple’s home.

Sikirivao’s lawyers reportedly stated that when the accident occurred, the domestic worker was under the direct control of the couple who were her employers.

“It was the defendants who ordered the plaintiff to remove the debris from the construction work at their residence. Barring the defendants commissioning the construction work and ordering the plaintiff to remove the debris from the construction work, the accident of the 26th of April 2021 would not have occurred. The defendants are jointly and severally liable for the compensation of the plaintiff to restore her to the state of health she was prior to the said accident.



“The defendants did accept this liability by footing the initial bills for the treatment of the plaintiff before becoming recalcitrant and belligerent about it for reasons unknown to the plaintiff,” read the court papers in part as per the report.

The amount, as per the report, includes R1.7-million for the loss of income, R2-million for past and future medical expenses, R1-million for the loss of amenities of life and another R1-million for her pain and suffering.