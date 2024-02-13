Police launch manhunt for awaiting trial prisoner

Prison escapee, Peter Mapito Maphoto, is sought after by police.

Peter Mapito Maphoto is wanted by police, allegedly for escaping from lawful custody. Picture: Saps

Police in Polokwane are urgently seeking the assistance of the public in locating, Peter Mapito Maphoto,(37), who allegedly escaped from police custody on Monday 12 February at about 3pm.

Charges

According to police, the suspect was arrested for charges of housebreaking and theft, assault with the attempt to cause grievous bodily harm and rape committed in Tom Burk. He escaped upon arrival at the Witpoort Police Station, where he was supposed to be detained.

“The escape is currently under thorough investigation, and measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect. The police urge anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact the investigating officer,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

Contact Constable Kgoroshi Mocheko on 068 744 2441 or 082 414 2279, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS App if you have information of his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Correctional Services and other law enforcement agencies are conducting a widespread search to locate the whereabouts of a prisoner who escaped from a hospital in Tshwane while receiving treatment.

Clatta Gumbo escaped from the grounds of Mamelodi Regional Hospital on Monday.

Escape

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault.

“Admitted as an offender on 28 August 2018, Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping and assault at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre in Tshwane. He was escorted to the hospital for a consultation with a dietician when he attacked the guarding official, disarmed him and escaped from the hospital premises.”

Nxumalo said an immediate and thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escape has been launched.

“Correctional Services is appealing to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee to contact a nearest correctional facility or a police station. Crucially, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities.

“Public safety is our utmost priority and every effort is being made to effect a re-arrest of Gumbo,” Nxumalo said.

Additional reporting by: Faizel Patel