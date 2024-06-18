Don’t blow your money: Young MP’s will be introduced to a life of comfort says Collen Malatji

Young MPs will get huge salaries and incentives

ANC Youth League (ANCYL) president Collen Malatji says young people who are appointed to parliament will live a class above their peers once they are appointed.

Malatji was speaking on an ANC podcast recently, where he engaged with some ANC members who will be going to parliament.

He also spoke about other matters relating to the Goverment of National Unity (GNU).

Parliamentarians are set to earn more than R1.2m per annum.

Malatji said once young people get to parliament they would be given fancy gadgets, sufficient medical aid, and a car allowance that would allow them to drive nice cars.

He said it would also be possible to move into a home worth R2m.

“The system will make you to a class above, you are going to get a car allowance, phone, MacBook, tablet, and very big expensive medical aid. You will even move out of your house in Tembisa,” Malatji said.

He said this comfort could sometimes have young people question their youth leaders.

“That’s a discussion that we must have, because every time you come back home from parliament you are hated by the youth. That is a discussion we must have because it gives you mobility,” he said.

He said young ANC activists deployed in parliament must ensure ANC policies are implemented.

“Unfortunately, you guys are going into parliament when the ANC is no longer big and strong,” he said.

Malatji said parliament came with many responsibilities including attending portfolio committee meetings.

He said he would not be returning to parliament as an MP because he would be helping to renew and strengthen ANC structures.

According to information provided by the IEC, the youngest MP in the seventh administration will be the PA’s Cleo Wilskut, who recently turned 20.

In the last administration the ANC’s Itumeleng Ntsube was the youngest MP. He was also sworn in at the age of 20 after the 2019 elections.