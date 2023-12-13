Driving on the Rea Vaya lane? You will get bust!

Gauteng has increased police visibility on the roads.

The damaged Rea Vaya Bus station on Commando Road, Riverlea during service delivery protests on August 28, 2017 in Soweto. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Trevor Kunene

The City of Joburg has warned motorists to stop “encroaching” into the restricted and dedicated Rea Vaya BRT lanes.

According to the city, cameras have been installed along the Rea Vaya BRT routes and any unauthorised vehicles found using the dedicated lane will be penalised.

The City of Joburg has installed cameras along Rea Vaya BRT route and any unauthorised vehicle found using the dedicated lane will

be penalised.^BM pic.twitter.com/gARVWT4gPD — Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) December 13, 2023

While the announcement has been welcomed by some, others have called on the city to add more buses instead of installing cameras along the routes.

Last month, Rea Vaya announced that its construction of the new Sandton route was 87% complete.

The new route consists of 15 stations, with 13 of those already constructed and completed, it said.

RELATED: Sandton Rea Vaya project to be completed in 2024

“The contractor has already commenced with the works at one of the outstanding stations at Sandton. The contractor is busy with the underground horizontal drilling for road crossing at Rivonia Road for the relocation of Fibre cables and thereafter will do the rod widening works that will in turn give access for the construction of the BRT Station at the Median of Rivonia Road.”

Increased police visibility

The province has also announced increased police visibility on the roads, with a target on hot spot areas.

These include blue light patrols and static deployments of rapid response vehicles at identified strategic routes.

ALSO READ: New Rea Vaya route will remove 940 taxis off Joburg roads

There will be roadblocks at identified national and provincial roads that are connecting Gauteng with neighbouring provinces.

According to the JMPD, the top five traffic offences in the province include speeding, driving unlicensed vehicles, driving without fastening seatbelts, driving without licences and driving vehicles with worn-out tyres.

Last week, a VW Golf 7 driver was caught driving 138km/h in a 80km zone, while at least 216 people were arrested between 27 November and 3 December for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The highest was a motorist who was caught riding a Suzuki motorbike at a speed of 151km/h in a 80km zone.

ALSO READ: CoJ mayor conducts inspection at Rea Vaya’s Watt Interchange