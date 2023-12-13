Menlyn Park taxi rank plan lauded

Menlyn Park promises formal taxi rank after years, drivers are skeptical, commuters are unsafe, and a shopper is wary of chaos.

Taxis line the road next to Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria this week. Picture: Neil McCartney

Tshwane taxi drivers welcome the promised formalised taxi rank at the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre in Pretoria but, after many previous promises and delays, they doubt it will materialise.

In recent years, the fear of crime related to the informal taxi rank at the main entrance to the mall scared away many customers going to the shopping centre.

Menlyn Taxi Association queue marshal Innocent Msiza said a formal rank was needed for commuters and to ensure their safety. “At 4pm, they stand in long rows to catch a taxi.

They have to stand in the sun and the rain and in the traffic. It is dangerous because they could get hit by a car,” he said.

Msiza said the taxi rank inside Menlyn’s parking area was a let down because it was too small to accommodate the more than 80 taxis that park on the side of the road at the main entrance of the mall daily.

“They keep on making promises but here we are. “They built this taxi rank inside two years ago, but it’s too small and we will never fit in it,” he said.

A taxi driver, speaking anonymously, said they also needed bridges built for the commuters who have to cross the road to get to the taxi ranks.

“We also need a shelter and toilets for the customers,” he added. The taxi driver said there was space in the parking lot to develop a taxi rank.

A shopper, Frik van der Merwe, said he didn’t think it was a good idea. “The taxis need to be regulated better because they take over the roads and brake as they please,” he said.

Van der Merwe said taxis not only caused chaos when they stopped dead on the side of the road to pick up or drop off commuters, but also when they cut into traffic and drove in the yellow lanes illegally.

“And how many taxis are on the road illegally, not paying licences or keeping to the rules,” he asked.

National Taxi Association national spokesperson Theo Malele said they will celebrate the promised formalised taxi rank if it happens.

“This has not been forthcoming. Every time there is a new development, the transport issue is not factored in,” he said.

“There should also be proper investigations of who exactly are the taxi associations that frequent that area so that it can be brought in, in terms of planning, so that we don’t have other associations coming in and causing chaos.

“This is what happens when there is a development like this.” Democratic Alliance (DA) Tshwane caucus spokesperson Kwena Moloto said the caucus was excited about the agreement successfully facilitated by DA MMC of roads and transport Katlego Mathebe between taxi associations and Menlyn Park Shopping Centre for the construction of permanent taxi facilities.

“For years, the presence of taxis on Atterbury Road and Lois Avenue has not only been an eyesore but also a significant contributor to traffic congestion, with taxis occupying multiple lanes.

“This agreement is as an example of the DA’s dedication to a ‘whole of society approach’ in addressing issues,” he said.

Moloto said this agreement exemplifies the success achievable when government, private enterprise and citizens unite to find innovative solutions.